Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding: Decor highlights to steal from the couple's elegant LA ceremony

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently make their love official in the most lavishing ceremony at the singer's LA home. After years of dating, the couple exchange the vows in the presence of their family and friends and their ceremony is nothing short of a fairy-tale as the wedding venue was spotted in a timeless beaut of blooms and greenery. With a romantic photoshoot in the tropical paradise enclosed balcony and varied shades of neutral and natural tones including blush, white cream, gold and various shades of pink- the venue of their happily ever after was concealed in regal strokes and elegant elements.

Inspired by a romantic free spirit, the chic wedding decor is most bride’s favourite wedding theme. Soft and romantic tones portray poetic affluent vibes, look surreal and absolutely stunning to formalise the relationship in a dreamlike way. If you are too planning an intimate ceremony and looking for starry yet classy wedding decor ideas, then scroll down to steal the takeaways from this couple’s stunning wedding ceremony.

1. A champagne pink tent beautified with roses in every shade of pink and peach for a fairy tale vibe

A beautiful rose-tinted tent surrounded by the earthy and soft pink-toned floras proved to be the pixie element of their romantic wedding ceremony. While finalising the details and picking up the tones, make sure to go with nude and chic colours, natural elements, and airy materials inspired by nature and the outdoors for a more breath-taking view. Enclose the beauty with lush greenery and bare wood textures for an awe-inspiring view.

2. Seal the kiss on a romantic balcony framed by shrubs and pink roses

Who does not adore a dreamy kiss on a balcony that is covered with foliage and the eternal aromatic beauty of floras on their D-day? Go for a romantic balcony wedding photoshoot and to make it starry, accompany the florals with earthy aesthetics like wood, swings, and keep the paint of the walls white just like you witness in those Pinterest-y pictures.

3. A horse-drawn carriage decked up with pastel blooms

An all-white Cinderella carriage decked up in pastel blooms with beautiful horses is the real show stopper for a dreamy happily ever after. Many couples now envision their wedding entrance or aftermath on a horse-drawn carriage to enjoy a timeless regal vibe. Make sure to beautify with braids, ribbons and eye-catchy ornaments to satiate the oh-so-royalty in you.

4. Chandeliers for an elegant touch

Chandeliers not only look royal but also lit up the overall decor in a subtle imperial way. You can go with timeless and classic dome-shaped chandeliers or you can also opt for multiple small chandeliers at random places over the ceiling to accompany the space of your big day with glamorous accents.

This glam combination of the above-mentioned highlights will definitely create an intimate, chic and fable feeling in your wedding venue. Do let us know how you prettify your wedding venue for that fairy-like ambience?

