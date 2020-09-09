Candid vs Traditional Wedding Photography: What is the difference between the two?

Photography is the prime thing for the wedding to capture all the beautiful moments of the D-Day. But which one would be best for you, candid or traditional photography? Find out the difference below.

Wedding is one of the most precious moments in people's life who want to capture all its beautiful moments to cherish later. And that’s why wedding photography is one of the most important things for the big function. Without the right photographer, it won’t be creative.

Are you getting hitched? Then you have to think about your wedding photography. But which one you would like to opt for? There are two types of wedding photography traditional and candid. It’s better to know each of them properly before finalising.

What is the difference between candid and traditional photography?

Candid photography for wedding

Candid photography is always extremely spontaneous. People are not aware of when they are getting captured and that’s why it’s called candid style. It is more natural and vibrant without excess flash. It is not only centered on the bride and groom. We can see the natural background, guests along with the bride and groom. It is more casual. Also, a warm tone is used in the image to blend well with the background. In candid photography, camera type, settings, flash, etc. are more advanced than traditional photography. Candid photography is costlier than the traditional one. Candid is used to give a cinematic effect; it looks more like a documentary film.

Traditional photography for wedding

Traditional photography is cheaper than candid and it is mostly centered on the bride and groom. Photos taken in traditional style often seem artificial than the candid ones. People are always conscious that they are getting clicked and they directly look straight into the camera. Everyone tries to give their best pose to make the photos look good, whereas candid photographers use their own style and sense to make the best shots. A lot of flashlights are used in traditional photos. Length of the video is almost 1 hour and in candid it’s maximum for 40 minutes. Colours, styles, settings are completely different in candid but in traditional it is more basic.

