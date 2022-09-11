Cardinal rules to bear in mind for making your Mehendi function a huge hit
Today's both men and women are concerned with every aspect of their wedding functions. Right from the mehndi and choosing the most distinctive pattern to decorate their hands; to having that intensely crimson Mehendi stain and planning a delightful sangeet, why not put your best foot forward to have a stellar Mehendi function? After all, any Indian girl's wedding day attire would not be complete without those mehndi-covered hands. Therefore, follow these rules to ensure you make no mistakes ahead of your big day.
Complete your manicures and pedicure as soon as possible
That enviable dark henna stain you covet will actually come out mild if you soak your hands and feet in water for a mani pedi after your mehendi. So, wrap up your nail appointments a couple of days prior to your celebrations. Having a few days gap before you apply henna is advised.
Avoid moisturising your palms or feet prior to henna application
Before getting your palms henna-etched, steer clear of moisturiser or a lotion cream to avoid not receiving the ideal outcome. It acts as a barrier between your skin and the henna, moisturisers slow down the absorption process.
Avoid wearing your hair open
You might not want your tresses to accidentally fall over your hands that are covered with henna and spoil the pattern. So, while your henna artist is applying the mehendi, knot them with a rubber band or twist them into an artistic bun.
Avoid consuming too much water
Once your mehndi design artist starts applying the mehendi, you won't be able to frequent the bathroom as much. Therefore, try to limit how much water you consume and only sip when you need to.
Avoid scheduling any other events on your mehendi day
You already have your hands full with the application process for the mehendi and all the fun and mayhem. Because of this, it would be ideal if you didn't schedule another event or ceremony right after it.
You also want to have full use of your feet and palms to dance the night away at your next function, so wait for the mehendi to dry patiently.
