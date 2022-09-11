Cardinal rules to bear in mind for making your Mehendi function a huge hit

Today's both men and women are concerned with every aspect of their wedding functions. Right from the mehndi and choosing the most distinctive pattern to decorate their hands; to having that intensely crimson Mehendi stain and planning a delightful sangeet, why not put your best foot forward to have a stellar Mehendi function? After all, any Indian girl's wedding day attire would not be complete without those mehndi-covered hands. Therefore, follow these rules to ensure you make no mistakes ahead of your big day .

Complete your manicures and pedicure as soon as possible

That enviable dark henna stain you covet will actually come out mild if you soak your hands and feet in water for a mani pedi after your mehendi. So, wrap up your nail appointments a couple of days prior to your celebrations. Having a few days gap before you apply henna is advised.

Avoid moisturising your palms or feet prior to henna application

Before getting your palms henna-etched, steer clear of moisturiser or a lotion cream to avoid not receiving the ideal outcome. It acts as a barrier between your skin and the henna, moisturisers slow down the absorption process.

Avoid wearing your hair open

You might not want your tresses to accidentally fall over your hands that are covered with henna and spoil the pattern. So, while your henna artist is applying the mehendi, knot them with a rubber band or twist them into an artistic bun.