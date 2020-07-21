Check out THESE 5 elegant dupatta draping styles for the bride to be

If you are wearing lehenga at your wedding, then dupatta is one of the most essential things that you need to focus on. There are numerous ways to drape it for a beautiful bridal look. So, have a look at this dupatta draping styles.

Different regions of India have their own culture and traditions for the wedding. Most of their attires are also diversified. But predominantly, a lehenga is worn by the Indian brides in certain parts of the country. A gorgeous lehenga is never complete without the right draping style of its dupatta.

This is one of the most essential parts of the bridal outfit. The beauty of it lies in how you drape and carry it. Are you going to wear lehenga at your wedding? Then here are some draping styles you should know about.

Dupatta draping style for brides:

1- Front flow style is advisable for the brides. It’s just the opposite of the common style of wearing it. Dupatta will fall on your back and the front part will be pleated.

2- Next is sari draping style. This is one of the most common styles of draping the dupatta. This is done just like you drape your pallu.

3- This style doesn’t cover the entire choli part of your lehenga. One part will be pleated on the left side and the other one will be tucked in the waist.

4- This style creates a “U” shape on the backside of the bride. One part will be pleated on the right side and the other one will be tucked in the waist, leaving the falls neatly so that they will create the shape.

5- The last one is done with double dupattas. This is a popular and many Bollywood celebrities have also followed this. Here, two dupattas are used with the lehenga. One for draping and the other one for covering the head. For more ideas, check out the video below.

Share your comment ×