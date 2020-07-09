South Indian wedding jewellery is gorgeous to enhance the bridal look. It is primely designed with a temple motif where you can notice embellishments of many spiritual characters. So, have a look at the latest designs of them.

South Indian jewellery designs are mostly associated with temple motifs that show grandeur with intricate patterns and work. It looks very gorgeous and enhances the bridal look to the core. If you are also going to be a South Indian bride, then here are some tips for you to get the perfect jewellery for your wedding.

There are different varieties of South Indian jewellery, so make sure the piece you have chosen matches perfectly with your wedding outfit and bridal look. It has to make you look outstanding on your big day.

Types of South Indian jewellery:

Vanki- Vanki or bahuband is predominantly worn by every South Indian bride. But it’s hardly used after the wedding; people mainly wear it for other wedding occasions. So, you can buy a choker cum vanki that you can wear it as a vanki in your wedding and as a choker in other purposes.

Vaddanam- It is belt-like jewellery that is worn by the brides on their waist. It also accentuates the entire bridal look.

Mangalsutra- It is one of the most essential parts of wedding jewellery but can be worn in different ways even for normal functions. This is light-weight and looks elegant on the brides.

Linga Padakka Muthu Malai- This is a popular jewellery of Tamil Nadu which is made with rows of pearls and a large pendant of Shiva linga. This would be perfect for your big day if you love pearls.

Jadanagam- Jadanagam or hair-serpent is used to adorn the hair. Brides wear it on their braided hair to complete the look. Check out these latest designs of South Indian jewellery for your wedding

Share your comment ×