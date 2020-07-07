  1. Home
Check out THESE unique gift ideas for your friend’s wedding

Picking the perfect gift for your close friend’s wedding is a task. You need to make the moment memorable, so the gift has to be unique. So, here are certain unique gift ideas of the wedding to make your friend happy on her D-Day.
Is your friend going to get married soon? Then you have to decide a wonderful gift for him or her. But choosing the right wedding gift for your close friend is a tough task, especially when you want to give her a surprise because you know about their choices and preferences. So, in that case, it will always be better to have some unique gift ideas for the big function.

These gift ideas will be loved by all and you can consider them without knowing their choices. So, here we have jotted down some unique gift ideas for your friend’s wedding. Check them out below.

Unique gift ideas for your friend’s wedding:

1-  Customised stuff are always our first preference for gift items. So, you can opt for it. Customised photo frame, coffee mug set, etc. will work great.

2-  Bathrobe set for the couple will make their honeymoon more romantic. So, this idea is definitely up.

3-  Wine glass set will be a classy and fancy gift for the wedding.

4-  If the wedding is during the winter season, then you can think about a boho style blanket of neutral colours.

5-  If you want to help them to get their photos instantly then a polaroid camera would work wonders.

6-  When it comes to talking about photos, then glass frames are also a great idea. You can simply laminate a beautiful picture of the couple in a gorgeous glass frame to make it memorable.

7-  A set of scented candles will add a romantic touch to the newly married couple’s room.

Credits :theknot, brides, getty images

