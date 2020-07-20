  1. Home
Check out THESE unique hair accessories for a stunning bridal look

Gorgeous hair accessories are an inseparable part of an elegant bridal look. So, if you are also looking for one for your wedding, then check out the ideas below.
1086 reads Mumbai
The bride is the prime person who gets all the attention in a wedding. So, everything has to be perfect. From her wedding outfit to makeup to hair, the entire bridal look should be flawless. And when it comes to talking about hair, then bridal hair accessories are the most important thing that will be noticed.

There are numerous types of hair accessories that make your hair look gorgeous on your D-Day. Some of them have been discussed below.

Hair accessories for brides:

Raakodi

Raakodis are hair rings that are traditionally worn by South Indian brides. They are made with ruby, emerald, polka and Kundan.

Bun chains

These are perfect if you are having a bun for your bridal look. These chains will make your bun look gorgeous in a subtle way.

DIY hair accessory

When you don’t want to overdo with things, then the DIY option is always there. So, you can simply pick any gorgeous earring from your jewellery box and place it in the centre of your bun to adorn it.

Floral accessories

Wearing flowers in your hair has been in the tradition since ages. So, if you don’t like any heavy accessories, then opt for the flowers. They will look beautiful on your long and sleek hair.

Tiara

It’s a great hair accessory for Mehendi or sangeet ceremony. It will make you feel like a queen on your BIG day.

Matha patti

The bridal look is always incomplete without a gorgeous matha patti. This adds a royal touch to the entire look.

For more idea like this, check out the video below.

Credits :shaadiwish, youtube, getty images

