Chic decor ideas for an enchanted forest themed wedding reception

If you’ve already planned a big fat desi wedding, then it is time to realise your dreams of the perfect wedding reception. In case you have an outdoor venue, then you must consider opting for decor that transforms the venue to resemble an enchanted forest for your reception. Think of the sweet smelling wildflowers, gorgeous fairy lights and classy chandeliers you could have above the bar amid lots of shrubs and greenery. Should this appeal to you, then we have some nifty ideas to jazz up the decor of your venue to this theme.

Your invites and sign boards at the venue can offer a sneak peek into your theme

The invitation card you send out to your guests can act as a teaser for the forest theme. You can use illustrations or even seal the envelopes with a frond or vine. You can also let sign boards at the venue showing the names of the couple or the menu for the evening have a similar theme.

Set the scene with flower power

While having dark emerald and brown tones for a forest theme is ideal, you can add a pop of color using bright flowers for the centerpieces. Choose fresh blooms like roses, cherry blossoms, daisies or even freesia to offer vibrance and a sweet fragrance to the venue. Additionally, you can choose to set up a photobooth festooned with flowers at the entrance.

Drape the trees with lights

The lush greenery is stunning on its own, however, you can always drape the shrubs and trees with fairy lights to amplify their grandeur. You can also opt to use ornate lanterns to light pathways to and from the dance floor.

Many brides dream of an intimate forest wedding, but eventually opt for a grander ceremony to tie the knot so as to accommodate the guests and the mandap. However, there’s no better way to make your reception cosy, yet magical than by celebrating your marriage with a forest themed reception. So you get to have the best of both worlds!

