Common lines that can quickly end your rishta meeting for an arranged marriage

Few joys rival that of meeting your soulmate, and while we may all crave this, we choose different paths to get there. Some marry after a chance encounter and love at first sight, while others test their compatibility for years together by going on dates before they tie the knot. Then there are those who enlist the aid of matchmakers and relatives to find their match and setup a Rishta meeting. If you have one of these looming in your future, take heed for there are some statements that are just a big NO when you are in an arranged marriage setup. Take a look-

All women’s first priority is her house and her household duties, don’t you agree?

Everyone prioritises family, but work and personal life too have an important role in people’s lives. More importantly, the expectations from both the partners needs to be equal. Why should just the bride be expected to prioritise housework, while the groom doesn’t have to? It is his family too after all!

My mother is ailing, so I want us to have kids quickly

This is a common statement made by many in arranged marriage meetings. It could be the reality, but you must remember that having kids cannot be something you do for someone else’s sake. You need to be able to start planning when or how many kids you want solely as a joint decision between you and your spouse. Once the bride and groom are financially, emotionally and physically ready, you could take the decision to have a child.

Ours is a vast family with many members who all favor gold over diamonds

This sounds an awfully lot like dowry demands, as there’s no other scenario where this information would be relevant at your Rishta meeting. If voiced as a mild way to indicate that they all expect to be ‘gifted’ lots of gold ornaments, then this could be a red alert for your marriage.

Such tall demands pre-wedding could mean even more pressure to gift them things after you are wed. Remember that it is still illegal for dowries to be demanded in India and it is a criminal offense.

