Confused about your wedding cake? Check out THESE unique ideas to make the day extra special

A wedding celebration cannot be completed without a gorgeous and flavourful cake. And there are endless options for it so that you don’t have to follow the typical designs. So, here are some unique wedding cake ideas for your D-Day.

Wedding cake plays a major role to make our celebration extra special and memorable. Customised cakes are now trending everywhere along with different types and flavours of it. There are different types of wedding cakes to decide from. Going for the one that suits your personality and your wedding décor the most, is the right decision.

So, don’t rush towards picking your wedding cake. Keep ample time for it so that you can decide the most unique one. And if you get confused about it, then you can take help from here too. We have shared some unique ideas and designs for the wedding cake.

Unique cake ideas for your wedding.

How to choose the right wedding cake?

These are the things to consider for choosing the perfect wedding cake:

1- Do some research on the bakery you are thinking of ordering the cake from. It is always better to go to the reputed shop.

2- Don’t wait for the last moment to order your cake. Do the booking at least two to three months before the wedding date.

3- Don’t get always mesmerised by sizes. You have to choose the size according to your guests who are going to attend the wedding. So, do the counting properly.

4- Consider your preference based on the weather. If it's hot then opt for the fondant cake and if your wedding is in winter then go for the cake with whipped cream.

5- Don’t think about the typical designs and flavours. If you want to try something offbeat, then go for it to make your big day extra special.

6- Before finalising the deal, make sure you get a trial taste of the flavour so that you don’t regret the cake later.

7- Make sure, the cake design suits the entire wedding décor well. 8- Know the delivery procedures for the wedding cake while placing the order. Check out the video below to get some unique ideas for your wedding cake

Share your comment ×