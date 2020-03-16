Coronavirus: Wedding coming up? Innovative ways to stop the COVID 19 from ruining your BIG day

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Worried that coronavirus will ruin your wedding? Here are some innovative ways for last-minute arrangements to stop the virus from ruining your BIG day.

After devoting countless hours preparing for the wedding, even the smallest mistake or change seems like a disaster. But couples in the time of coronavirus are contemplating a pandemic instead of worrying about the wedding arrangements. A big gathering such as a wedding is the perfect casualty of the disease. The frightening virus is communicable and has forced people to live in isolation to avoid contamination.

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, people are avoiding all kinds of a social outing, even weddings. Calling off a wedding can be a costly affair for many but that is what you should do during the outbreak. However, if you still plan to have the wedding then the least you should do is follow some tips for protecting against COVID-19.

Include information in the invites

Add a column or a piece of paper containing the precautions one must take at the wedding to avoid contamination. Washing hands frequently, avoiding touch and carrying a hand sanitizer are some of the precautionary measures you can include. This way they will know that you are keeping your guests' safety first and they will be more than glad to attend.

Make hand sanitizers available

In case people forget to bring their own sanitizers, you can always make them available at the wedding. Ask the management to circulate a tray of sanitizers around the venue to make it available for everyone or you can place them at their seats

Have an intimate wedding

If you're willing to have a wedding with just your closed ones, then go ahead and do it. Having an intimate wedding with just your family and friends can make it a happening yet safe event.

Avoid hugs and handshakes

The respiratory disease transmits from a person-to-person. Avoid shaking hands or hugging when you see each other to avoid any kind of infection from affecting you. It can be extremely difficult to avoid contact during a wedding but you must.

Glove-service

Ask your wedding planner and the staff to wear gloves while serving the guests. From the valet to the servers, everyone should take the necessary measure to ensure the safety of guests and themselves.

Clean the tech-devices

Modern weddings include microphones for speeches, computers for the DJ and what not. Small tech devices can contain a lot of germs and they can be a source of spreading the disease. You must clean your phones, mics, computers, even car keys to limit the exposure.

Smile!

These are dangerous times and you should be concerned but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your BIG day. This is the best day of your life and you must smile. This is your and your beau's day, don't let the virus ruin it and take away the fun.

