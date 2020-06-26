Court Marriage or Wedding Ceremony: Which one is your choice? COMMENT NOW

Court marriage is always preferred by those who like an intimate wedding. And the wedding ceremony is arranged on a grand scale. Which one would be your choice?

A grand wedding ceremony is always preferred to celebrate the most important day of our life. But seeing the current situation of coronavirus, experts are also now insisting on small intimate marriage or court marriage to prevent gatherings. Owing to the current situation, people may need to compromise to some extent on wedding.

Some people also generally like to keep it simple and intimate, for which they often opt for a simple court marriage. While others love to spend on a grand scale. So, which one do you prefer for your wedding? Is it a simple court marriage or a grand wedding ceremony? Find out.

Court marriage vs wedding ceremony: Which one is better for a wedding?

Court marriage

It’s a simple marriage that doesn’t need any ritual. In a court marriage, a marriage officer has to be present and three witnesses are required to complete it. The couple signs on legal papers satisfying the rules and regulations of marriage act and then they are announced as husband and wife. Extra rituals, ceremony is not needed. It saves a lot of money and is right for the current situation to avoid social gathering.

Wedding ceremony

Wedding ceremony is the traditional and common way of getting married with a grand function. This includes several rituals like mehendi, haldi, sangeet before the wedding. The wedding is performed by a pandit where bride and groom get married to each other with mantras and vows. Our friends, family and relatives are all there to witness the ceremonies. This is often called a big fat Indian wedding. It’s not possible to avoid social gathering in this type of wedding.

So, which one is your favourite? Which one would you prefer for your big day? Let us know in the comments section.

