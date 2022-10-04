Crazy after parties to Goan delicacies, explore the perks of a beach wedding in Goa

Many people may be intrigued by the idea of hosting a lavish Indian wedding . However, spending a lot of money to impress the guests has taken a backseat for some families. Nowadays, couples choose smaller, more private weddings with their loved ones. The most popular choices for couples looking for a private ceremony are beach weddings . It can be difficult to pick the ideal location, but take a look at some of the reasons why people head to Goa to solemnize their matrimony.

A tranquil family Get-together

Avoiding unneeded wedding crowds is the main benefit of a destination wedding. You have an option between extravagantly enormous and tiny, intimate setups. Goa is the ideal location to put your wedding concerns to rest. With your loved ones by your side, enjoy your day in the idyllic surroundings of the beach. For individuals whose hectic city life leaves them with little time for relaxation, it also serves as a family getaway.

Small weddings =lower costs

It's not always necessary to spend a lot of money on a wedding. The total cost is determined by the number of guests, the lavish décor, the picturesque setting, and the superb dining. Additionally, inviting fewer guests to a vacation wedding in Goa results in significant financial savings. Just choose a beachfront property or a bed and breakfast place that is reasonably priced. You may easily create a romantic beach wedding by finding some local flower vendors and fairy lights for simple décor.

Enjoy Goan Cuisine

Nothing is better than indulging in Goan specialties like a local. Many caterers in the area guarantee to serve only genuine and traditional Goan fare. Meat lovers may get everything straight from neighbourhood chefs with specialty items and fresh fish catches to your table!