Creative bridal entrance ideas that will make guests swoon

The moment the bride enters in all her splendour is one of the most-awaited and talked-about moments of the wedding. When the groom and many of the guests first see the bride, it is that one moment in the bride's life that sums up a red-carpet moment for her! Some women still go down the aisle to the melody of "Din Shagna Da" nowadays, adhering to the traditional wedding entry ideas. But ladies, it's time to stray from the norm and do something extraordinary so that everyone at the wedding will turn red.

Here, we bring you creative entrance ideas that will make your guests swoon.

1. Palki ride

Nothing compares to the old-world charm that Raths and Palkis radiate; pure nobility and elegance! Although we are seeing more and more brides entering in quirky and unique ways, this maharani style entrance idea is both modern and classic, giving the bride a feeling of grandeur.

2. Fireworks

You simply can't be the kind of bride who merely wants to walk straight under the ‘phoolon ki chaadar.’ The bride must make a sparkler or fireworks arrival on her wedding day in order to have a fashionable and enchanting entrance. Fireworks that may match the timing of your entrance could be added to give even more grandeur.

3. Entering with dholwalas

Enter with the dholwalas and dance your way to the mandap. The happiest brides are those who are dancing! You can never go wrong with Jhakaa's bridal entrance with the dhol, band baaja, and those wacky shades on. At the wedding, everyone's eyes will be turned by the bride's sassy entrance.

4. Smoke bombs

Using smoke bombs to enter the wedding adds a lot of drama that is equally powerful. Smoke bombs are these sticks that generate colourful smoke. They're a wonderful way to add colour—lots of it—to your ceremonies. And don't forget about the beauty they bring to your photographs. Make a grand entrance for the bride by having folks hold these bright smoke-emitting sticks around you.

These are a few of the interesting ideas that can be seen in real weddings and are loved by all.

Also Read: 4 Cute surprise gift ideas for your BFF's wedding!