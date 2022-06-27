"Patrika" or a wedding invitation in Hindu tradition is a piece of paper that you send to your close friends and family members. It is a modest manner of inviting people to this auspicious event and asking for their blessings. However, clichéd wedding invitations do reach homes but not hearts. You don't want to call on your guests with an invitation that doesn't reflect your taste because invitations set the tone for a wedding.

Here we bring you 4 creative ideas for wedding invitations to fit every wedding style.

1. Colour blocking

To make a bold statement, colour blocking simply refers to pairing two or three completely contrasting hues together. A graphic and contemporary wedding invitation with vivid colour blocks and a creative design. This contemporary, artistic wedding invitation contains lovely colour blocks and the specifics of your big day are outlined in bold font and straightforward typography.

2. Pop-up element

Everyone enjoys pop-up cards, so including one in your wedding invitation makes it entertaining and distinctive. V-Fold Pop Up invites offer their own element of surprise to the audience while being the most basic pop-up form. It is the form of pop-up invitation that is most reasonably priced. It may use any 2D image or form and is best viewed when the card is opened 90 degrees.

3. Destination theme

Additionally, you can depict the location of your wedding on your card. Your invites will have more local flavour thanks to a watercolor map illustration. You can also incorporate travel if you're organizing a destination wedding. Give them a charming passport with all the information they require for the big day date, time and specifics. They'll adore this original wedding invitation concept.

4. Vintage design

A vintage-inspired invitation design is definitely right for you if you're organizing a formal event or if you want to incorporate traditional elements into your ceremony and reception. A vintage-inspired wedding requires a matching invitation set. The paper goods feel distinctly classic with the vintage features like a wax seal and monogram.

There are minor ways to add interest to even the most straightforward wedding invitations, even the aforementioned cards are built around imaginative ideas.

