Crucial things that brides forget to do before their wedding

Weddings are a flurry of activity as a happy mix of several families, colleagues and friends at the venue. Yet, for the bride, it doesn’t get any bigger than this. You may have a lot of people around you who plan the schedule for the evening and arrange transportation for the guests flying down for the ceremony. Yet, there are smaller and more crucial elements that most brides forget to arrange before their wedding. Take a look at what they are so you can check them off your list.

Ensuring someone will pick up your presents

Most people have huge piles of presents at the wedding venue that guests have brought for them. Yet, they are often caught up with the busy schedule of the evening; right from posing for pictures to tying the knot. So, presents are often left unattended and some of them are even misplaced when the bride leaves the venue in a hurry. Hence, assign a cousin or friend to gather the presents and load them up in your car.

Keeping petty cash for last minute tips

You’ve probably paid for the cake, the decorations, the photographer and even your make up ahead of the big day. Yet, when the vendors offer their services, you may find that they expect tips from the bride or groom. So, you must carry some petty cash with you to tip gracefully.

Wedding day emergency kit

One of the most crucial things to have on your wedding day is an emergency kit. This will include everything from medication for sudden, yet annoying conditions such as flatulence, nausea and fever. It must also contain sewing essentials and spare hooks and buttons in case your dress rips or needs minor alterations on your wedding day.

Put on a robe before your makeup is done

If you’re having your makeup done at the venue, you may forget to carry a robe that you put on after dressing up but before your makeup is done. Yet, without such a robe, your foundation, setting spray or blush may get all over your lehenga. Remember to pack this for a flawless look!

