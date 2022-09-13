Crucial things to tell your husband-to-be on your wedding day

Finally, the big day has arrived for your wedding , and it's likely that the events leading up to it have left both yourself and your husband feeling a little anxious and tense. This is mainly because even when wedding planning related disputes end amicably, neither party ever apologises to the other. Yet, every guy wants to be trusted deeply by his soulmate. So, here is a list of things to tell your spouse on your wedding day to give him new vigor and a huge smile as you begin your marriage .

1. Convey to him that you feel secure around him

Assure your groom that among the many reasons you are prepared to make a commitment to him is because you trust him. Choose one or two situations where you are absolutely confident in his abilities, and let him know about them. Once more, be precise, and even bring up the instance in your journey where you fell in love with him.

2. Inform him of your regrets

Now is the time to let go of any tension that has previously been in your relationship and offer an apology. Remember that expressing regret doesn't always imply that another person is correct; rather, it only shows them that you care about how they feel. Start your married life fresh by putting any pre-wedding conflict behind you.