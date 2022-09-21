Custom elements you must add to your wedding experience to wow your guests

The entire process of planning a wedding can be a mammoth task. In the end, most wedding ceremonies and rituals are planned either traditionally or more contemporarily, depending on your preferences and financial constraints. Couples then go on to make sure that their planners will give attention to the decorations, flowers, music, and games whether it's a mehendi or sangeet. But a more customized approach with some of the following tips is perfect for those who seek an unusual wedding experience.

1. Let guests experience a luxurious stay and sightseeing

Weddings provide an opportunity for families to get together, spend time together, catch up, and get to know each other's extended families. You can break the ice and interact during group sightseeing or adventure activities. Activities like rock climbing and spa therapies are simple to plan and provide the most stunning experiences.

2. Specially planned photo booths and props

The most common option for props for your event's décor is a decorated car. Posing on a stylish rickshaw with their swag on point allows one to show off their diva-licious vibe. By posing on a scooter with a side car, people can have their very own "Jai-Veeru" moments and feel like the cast members of the well-known film. One may also opt for a cycle or a "haath-gadi" as an alternative mode of transportation.

3. Have a Personalised Photo Tree

The ideal approach to include guests in your celebrations is with a photo tree that tells your love story. Simply pick a corner and hang Polaroid photos from the sealing that are attached to a string. This will provide them with a distinctive background while you, too can have amazing group photos.