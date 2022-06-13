Decor highlights from music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's wedding ceremony

Musical maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman recently got hitched to Riyasdeen Riyan in an extremely simple yet elegant ceremony. With beautiful white matching traditional outfits, conventional yet lavishing printed décor and offbeat lighting, the couple’s ceremony seems to have a royalty affair. The legendary singer shared a galore of beautiful pictures from his daughter’s wedding, accompanied by a caption of good wishes and love. With a royal jewel tone lighting paired perfectly with red blooms and intricate ceiling lamps, the set-up of their D-day looks perfectly elegant and magnificent.

If you too want an aesthetic boost in your big day décor that depicts the richness of your wedding culture, then here are some décor highlights you must steal from Khatija Rahman’s wedding ceremony.

Aesthetic print windows as a beautiful backdrop

The Moroccan-style printed windows are the real show stoppers of their wedding that brings graceful touch to their décor sophisticatedly. The rich and vibrant combo of hues like orange and blue and beautiful patterns affix a royal Arabic touch, making the ambience all glam and affluent. Make sure to opt for lively and energetic colours to uplift and hint smooth yet subtle senses to the décor. Chandeliers or ceiling lamps can also be incorporated for a little touch of sparkle.

Golden intricate jaalis for a magnificent look

The golden intricate jaalis are making a huge comeback in the wedding decor and their delicate carvings and geometric designs look absolutely spectacular and lavishing. You can choose these jaalis as per the theme of your nuptials. Silver and golden jaali patterns demonstrate orthodox and lavishing vibes while marble and wooden designs bring the oomph of contemporary touch.

All-white seating with a golden touch

To embrace the royalty all throughout the place, the couple chose to put all white seating accompanied with golden rods. All white couches with vibrant cushions and similar coloured drapes nearby the stage will look dead gorgeous. You can also opt for white table vases and flowers of the same colours to make a great table top. The white colour depicts purity, royalty and innocence, therefore it is beyond perfect to add up to the mood instantly.

Offbeat red blush lightning

While the golden lights are more common in the wedding venue, the couple goes an extra mile and brings lavishing offbeat jewel-toned red blush lighting to accent grandeur. This beautiful touch to lighting not only accentuates the mood but also brings a more intimate touch to their big day. Blend well with tea light or scented candles to bring a touch of whimsy.

The above-written beautiful combo of décor will boost the setting of your d-day in a very subtle, simple yet elegant way. You can also blend in some dainty blooms and foliage for a more enchanting vibe.