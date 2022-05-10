Decor ideas you must abide by for a sweet-spring wedding

There is something extremely reviving about spring weddings! With pretty pastel hues and refreshing spring blooms and of course, foliage- springtime weddings have too many elements to adorn your venue with! But if you don’t know where to start and what details to embrace while planning your spring wedding then here we got you covered! Here we bring sweet summer-inspired accents and detailing for you to bookmark to make your wedding décor all cool and sophisticated.

Here is a list of fresh décor ideas to take inspiration to curate a perfect spring wedding décor.

Tropical touch to brace invigoration

While the floral touch is always put first when it comes to wedding décor, something is soothing and livelily about going green to amplify the entire wedding venue! Lush greens are embracing their way back into the wedding decoration with the hint of a refreshingly fresh look. Foliage is not only prominent to affix a sheer natural beauty but it is also famed to keep you fresh and energetic during those big fat wedding functions (especially during summer). You can shape an outstanding foliage touch mandap, go with a green backdrop, set up a perfect tablescape with small, pretty yet cute greens or add green danglers over the ceiling to break the monotony while giving pleasure to the eyes.

Pastel palettes for the lovely escape

A pastel colour palette is not only on the path of the trend but a pop of pastels looks absolutely stunning while calming the eyes and refreshing the vibes. If your wedding venue is outdoor, then you can go with rustic seating and an abundance of delphinium blooms since the outdoor locations are completely like a blank paper and you can fill it with as many pastel blooms as you like. But if you are planning an indoor wedding, then you can opt for fuschia pink blooms along with a hint of whites. Make sure to go with only the combination of 2-3 colours as too much can sometimes look tasteless.

Fringe draping for that cute look

Cute fringe drapes will not only look cute but also adds a touch of whimsy to your décor. Even simple satin or whites can do wonders. Make sure to pitch on pastel colours even in the drapes to finely complement the overall décor. You can even accompany these drapes with big bulbs or fairy lights for a significant appearance.

Trim down to avoid clutter

A lot of people follow that “the more, the better approach”! But let us tell you that too many elements in the same place seem disjointed, especially in this summery weather. Moreover, it can create a visually jarring atmosphere and become a bummer for your entire guests. Instead of doing this, you can pick two to three elements; be it colours, drapes, floras or anything and complement them with a metallic one to ensure your whole décor looks coordinated. The touch of neutrals is trending these days and such soft or nude colours give chic look as well so if you want to keep the whole décor low-key you can pick whites, greys, and beiges.

