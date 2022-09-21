Décor secrets to have an aesthetically pleasing destination wedding in Udaipur

Every couple wants to have a unique wedding . Well, palatial weddings are among the most romantic weddings a couple can imagine. All eyes are on you as you look out at a captivating sunset, a fort, desert sands, and the foreground. That sounds amazing, right? Well, making your to-do list well in advance ensures that your dream wedding will happen exactly as you envision it. We present to you some ideas that you can choose from for your destination wedding in Udaipur in order to ensure that your special day is unforgettable.

1. Personalize a stunning fort view

While planning your seating at the heritage fort venue of your choice, it could be laborious to organise the guests' seating properly. You can arrange their seats facing the palace garden, so they can take in the beautiful fort as well as the wedding. Planting flowers and plants in the arena will give the scene an absolutely stunning appearance without taking away from the fort's natural attractiveness. This manner, a lovely sunset or sunrise will intensify the backdrop as they take your pictures while you get married.

2. Select the appropriate colour scheme for your venue and ensemble

If a surreal Rajasthan destination wedding isn't planned with the right colour scheme, it could end up looking rather sloppy. Even the couples should use complementary colours to enhance one another’s bridal ensemble. If the wedding occurs during the day, you can experiment with paler shades of pink, peach, and white. A lovely, sophisticated silver lehenga and your bridegroom wearing a teal sherwani can always be a winning combination at the cocktail bash!

3. Exchange vows as the sun is setting

Why not benefit from the innate beauty of the surrounding landscape at your venue? Additionally, you can put up a stage for your very first dance together while admiring a beautiful desert sunset!