From Deepika to Priyanka: Take cues from these Bollywood beauties to rock a saree for your wedding

Want to bedazzle the crowd by wearing a dazzling saree? Take some inspiration from the Bollywood divas to rock the saree look this wedding season.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2020 07:45 pm
It goes without saying that sarees are one of the most dazzling outfits to wear on your wedding functions. While lehengas are all the rage right now, nothing can beat the grace and elegance of a saree. Whether it’s a trendy, designer piece or vintage, you can never go wrong with a saree. In some cultures, traditional sarees are worn on the wedding day, but you can wear them on any function you’d like.

Whether you’re a bridesmaid or the bride herself, there are plenty of styles to pull off on your wedding. If you’re too looking for some saree ideas, look no further than our Bollywood divas. From gorgeous Deepika Padukone to the desi girl Priyanka Chopra, they have worn some beautiful design over the years that you can take inspiration from. 

Bookmark these looks if you wish to rock a scintillating saree look at your wedding! 

Kangana Ranaut 

Kangana always manages to generate a buzz in the fashion circles with her outfits with her sartorial choices. From the minimalist saree look with a choker worn with a full-sleeved blouse to giving a twist to the traditional Kanjivaram with a gorgeous corset and long sleeves, take cues from her to take your saree game up a notch. 

Deepika Padukone 

The Padmaavat star never fails to impress when it comes to elegant sarees. From traditional silks to Kanjeevarams to colourful patterns, Deepika clearly has her favourites when it comes to sarees. Create a magical and graceful look inspired by the gorgeous Deepika Padukone. 

Priyanka Chopra 

The Desi girl has us swooning every time she wears a saree. These styles are perfect for all the bridesmaids who wish to rock a saree this wedding season. 

Katrina Kaif 

Nobody does it better than Katrina Kaif when it comes to fashion and beauty. From floral print to sheer blush pink saree, she looks stunning in every outfit she wears. 

Sonam Kapoor 

Known as the fashion icon in the industry, how could we miss Sonam Kapoor? If experimenting with your fashion is your thing then Sonam Kapoor’s style is the one to follow. 

