Disney-inspired wedding theme decor ideas for an iconic princess-like wedding

We can put all the blame on Disney films for the sentiment of getting hitched in the most magical yet royal princesses style wedding! With a fancy castle venue, cute Mickey Mouse balloons, a white Cinderella-like horse-drawn carriage and soft pastel white-themed adornments- a Disney-inspired wedding theme can fulfil all your dreamlike wedding fantasies that you have been dreaming since you were a kid. Well, if you wish to celebrate your love in an iconic prince or princess-like nuptials then here we bring you some ideas that will assist you in pulling off a Disney-themed happily ever after.

1. Castle-like spectacular blue and white venue

A cute surreal Disney-like wedding is incomplete without the grand, royal and fancy castle venue that has the perfect blend of taints like blue, white and a little gold. Obviously, a décor can make your place stand out but such a wedding venue can accentuate the look and feel. Deck up the entryway with pastel blooms, fancy chandeliers and candles to jazz up the décor with magical and enchanted vibes.

2. All-white horse-drawn carriage

Can you imagine a typical princess wedding without beautiful white blooms adorned horse-drawn carriage? It can literally become the real show stopper for your dreamy happily ever after. Many couples now envision their wedding entrance or aftermath on a horse-drawn carriage to enjoy a royal and iconic princesses-like vibe. Make sure to beautify with braids, ribbons and eye-catchy ornaments to satiate the oh-so-royalty in you.

3. Dinner under twinkly fairy lights and golden stars

Deck up your pretty Disney-inspired wedding with lamps, fairy lights and stars on the ceiling. Switch your boring dining with lit-up uber romantic and dreamy hanging elements. You can also opt for a sit-down dinner accompanied by strings of LED bulbs or a cabana touch diner for a more dreamy effect.

4. Pastel pink shades of flowers for a fairy tale vibe

Beautiful earthy and soft pink tinted surroundings are touted to be the most pixie elements of a romantic Disney-themed wedding ceremony. While finalising the details and picking up the tones, make sure to go with nude and chic colours, natural elements, and airy materials inspired by nature and the outdoors for a more breathtaking view. Enclose the beauty with lush greenery and bare wood textures for an awe-inspiring view.

5. A backdrop with pastel balloons

Surround your backdrop with clouds, Mickey Mouse foil paper balloons or a string of pastel peach, pink, white or orange balloons for an ultimate appearance. Don’t forget to bring the beauty of chandeliers to your décor for a subtle imperial vibe.

Tie the knots most romantically by opting for this dreamlike Disney-inspired wedding theme. The above-written ways will glam up your wedding décor in a mystical way.

Also Read: 4 Chic ideas to make your wardrobe stylish and stand out