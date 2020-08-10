  1. Home
DIY Gift Wrapping Ideas: 5 creative ideas to wrap your wedding presents

Looking for ideas to wrap your wedding gifts? Check out these 5 innovative ideas to wrap them in style.
Social distancing is the new normal, and weddings are no different. Intimate weddings are how couples are getting married now. Small weddings have altered the glamour of lavish Indian weddings to adjust to the normal. Intimate weddings might not have been millennial couples’ first choice but it sure is growing on most of them. 

So, are you all geared up for the BIG day? The day you walk down the aisle to marry someone and be with for the rest of your life. This is the time when you should enjoy to the fullest with the festivities. The festivities also include various wedding gifts that you present to your new family. Now that you have finalized your gifts, its time to wrap it and make it look presentable. If you’re looking for some DIY gift wrapping ideas, we’ve got you covered. 

Scroll down to find 6 DIY gift wrapping ideas for your intimate wedding. 

1. Paper Gift Bag 

Perfect for small wedding gifts that don’t take a lot of space. We love the gold handle detailing in this one. 

2. Saree Gift Packing 

Check out this creative way to wrap a saree. It is a perfect way to decorate it whether you want to gift it to someone or prep up your own bridal trousseau. 

3. Jewellery Bag 

We love this cute teeny-tiny pouch for jewellery. You can go for the classic jeweller box if you want, or you can  to wraptake it up a notch with this pink sparkly jewelry bag. 

4. DIY Basket 

Baskets are perfect to wrap wedding gifts. From clothes to dry fruits, you can wrap everything and anything in this pretty basket. 

5. Small Paper Boxes

Need a cute gift-wrapping idea for small gifts like silver coins and more? Check this one out. 

