Doing makeup for your wedding? THESE tips will help you to nail the look

Every bride wants to look like a dream at her wedding and if you are planning to do your makeup then here are some tips that'll come in handy to you while doing your bridal makeup.

Wedding makeup is different than your regular makeup; hence, people usually prefer having a makeup artist for all the wedding functions. However, some women are so good at doing makeup that they can easily outshine the professional artists. Such people have a knack for understanding their skin tone and face structure much better than anyone else can, which means they can do their makeup and look absolutely bomb. And if you think that you are one of them, then way to go.

If you are planning to do your makeup for all our wedding functions, then here are some tips that you should keep in mind. These tips will help you achieve the dreamy look while you'll also nail the look. Read below to find out some tips to ace your wedding look.

Do what you know the best:

When it comes to wedding makeup, avoid experimenting much with your looks. If you do a great job at doing wing liners, then stick to that. If you prefer to blend with your fingers as opposed to a beauty blender, use your fingers. Stick to what you know, since that'll help you look natural and phenomenal.

Prep your skin and lips:

This is something that most of us avoid daily, however, prepping your skin matters a lot. It is so because if your skin isn't prepped, your skin won’t be able to hold on to the makeup. Wash your face, use a cleanser or a toner and then apply a moisturiser. Post that, apply a primer so that any open pores, wrinkles and fine lines don’t show.

Use the right shade of foundation:

The wrong foundation can spoil the makeup look. Hence it's important to remember that your foundation needs to be the same colour as your neck, not two shades fairer or darker! Always buy a foundation that matches your skin colour and make sure you blend it in well so that your face doesn’t look cakey.

Don't forget the setting spray:

This is one of the most important processes of makeup. The setting spray helps your makeup last longer. Once your makeup is all done, use some setting spray and let it dry. Setting spray ensures that your makeup looks perfect even after 3 to 4 hours of dancing and greeting people.

Try some looks before finalising one:

If you shortlisted a few looks, then you must consider trying them before the big day to see what suits your face. While you’re experimenting with these new looks, make sure to see how long it takes you to perfect the whole look. However, it's always better to stick to what you know the best.

