Do's and Don'ts every bride should follow a week before her big day

Weddings are chaotic as it is and when you add the bride's problems too, everything just gets tougher. This is why it's important for every bride to take precautions and stay pretty and relaxed before her big day.

A wedding function is hard and long. A proper Indian wedding has too many events and it's tough to handle a week full of festivities and stay active and energetic. It can get very tiring and exhausting and it's always good to prep yourself for all the wedding shenanigans beforehand. Especially for a bride, a wedding can be very tough when you have to look your best, smile till your jaw hurts, take care of yourself and handle the wedding prep and all the family drama as well. Every bride runs on a deadline during this time and a little comfort can go a long way in this situation. All the stress can turn the bride insane and that's why we have bridezillas! The stress and drama often shows up on the face of the bride while also impacting her health. This is why we need some do's and don'ts for every bride to keep her sane and smiling through the wedding functions.

Here are the do's and don't that every bride should follow a week before the wedding.

1. The most important thing to do a week before your wedding is to try out your complete bridal look as well as all the outfits that you have picked for the functions. You don't want any last-minute drama and it's best to try your outfits and jewellery and footwear and ensure that everything fits right and looks right.

2. Make a list of all the vendors involved in the wedding and all payments that have been made and get an update from all the vendors about how your work is coming along.

3. Check the headcount of all the guests who are attending the wedding. You may not get a perfect headcount but a tentative one which can help you prep for any changes if needed.

4. Assign work to all your bridesmaid and get help from as many people as you can. Ask someone to check your honeymoon logistics and ask someone to be the assigned gift person and handle all the gifts and money envelopes with care.

5. Have a bridal emergency kit in place. This kit should consist of any and all backup plans as well as anything that you may need in case of an emergency. From a first aid kit to safety pins, it should have it all.

6. Go for a manicure and a pedicure. If possible try to go for a relaxing massage or spa to calm your mind and relax your muscles before the upcoming events.

7. Do not try any new skincare product, makeup product or diet before your wedding. This can lead to problems. Stick to your regular routine and products. Avoid any new workout regime because any new muscle pain or injury can be a big problem.

8. Do not drink too much. Have fun and a few drinks during your functions but binge-drinking can show up on your skin and make you look and feel dull and exhausted on your wedding day.

9. Do not get waxed just before your wedding. You don't want to be dealing with skin problems during this time and it's best to get waxed at lead 10 days before your wedding.

10. Do not stay up all night to prepare or celebrate. Not getting enough sleep will tire you and also show up on your face and you don't need that because you already have enough on your plate.

