From double monk straps to ethnic juttis, explore wedding shoes for the dapper groom

If you’ve just popped the question to your lady love, then it’s time to stock your closet with some functional and snazzy wedding shoes. Right from your wedding mojaris to glorious whole cut Oxfords, the options are many; but making the right choices shall help you ace your fashion game as the dapper groom. So without further ado, we bring you some of the best shoe styles deemed ideal for grooms who have lots of pre-wedding and post-wedding festivities ahead of them.

Double monk straps

This would be perfect for your wedding reception or even drinks with the bride’s father. The versatility of double monk straps ensure that they can double up for black tie events in future. They are most certainly a closet essential for a groom and you can team them up with a suit or even a nice blazer.

Tan Cap Toe Oxford

If you’re looking for shoes that you can comfortably spend long hours in, then this is for you. A cap toe Oxford shall cushion your feet for hours as you greet wedding guests. Pair this with a custom tailored suit and you shall be the dapper groom at your cocktail party.

Tanned Semi-brogues

This one has been all the vogue this season for its distinguished look. If you’re looking to up your style game, then look no further. Sleek and extremely modish, they are lightweight and flexible. Make sure you wear these a couple of times to break them in before your big day.

Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Mojaris

While formal shoes perfectly befit your other events, most grooms choose to sport juttis during their pheras. They are exceedingly comfortable, but also let you flaunt your ethnic style game. Offered in a wide array of embroidered styles with ethnic motifs, you can take your pick and make sure it matches your sherwani!

Arm yourself with some of these shoe styles so you shall be prepared to look your very best in all of the pre-wedding functions as well as on your big day.

