Dreamy decor inspiration you can seek from Kenny Sebastian's Catholic wedding

Comedian Kenny Sebastian got hitched to his girlfriend Tracy Alison in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple looks absolutely stunning amid an elegant and whimsical décor. With the presence of close family members and friends, the couple chooses a dreamy wedding décor to formalise their relationship.

Inspired by the white dreamy wonderland, the couple choose a minimalistic, soft pastel, romantic theme for their wedding and tried to match it with fairy lights to make the place a complete paradise. Their dreamlike wedding space includes a combination of whitish and pinkish hues as complementing their attires, natural elements with a view of the sunset and beach that makes their wedding style completely magnificent.

If you are also looking for such heavenly yet classy wedding décor, then you must take inspiration from this couple’s catholic decoration.

1. Magical dance floor with chandelier and fairy lights

Besides the pastel floral touch, the couple makes their dance floor enchanted and dreamlike. With their inscribed initials on the floor, white chandelier and fairy lights all around, their venue proved to be a perfect takeaway for someone who wants such an impressive and illusory décor. While finalising the details of the dream-like setup, make sure to go with neutral tones or an outdoor ceremony for a breathtaking view.

2. Whimsical backdrop

To give the better together message loud and clear, the couple used a fancily decorated backdrop with a floral touch all around. This backdrop is adorned with yellow-hued fairy bulbs that affix a sophisticated touch to the theme. All things mystical and floral made the place pretty for photographs and lifetime memories. If you too wish to go the backdrop way, then make sure to cover it with similar lights or the combination of dissimilar illuminations will look a little tacky.

3. Dangles over the dining table

It is said that food is the key to making your guests happy and to prove that true, the couple makes the food area elite and tasteful. With the white dangles on the ceiling, bulbs and lush greenery, the space looks perfect to make that toast and to say goodbye to all the wedding tiredness. Moreover, big white flower vases on the table augment the overall décor.

4. Stage with a sunset view and windows

Goa is surely an appealing place for a wedding as we witness a gorgeous sunset with a beachside view at this couple’s wedding. With an extraordinary stage that has unique window-like cut-outs further defined with golden rods, the couple steals everyone's attention and marks their new beginnings with an unforgettable experience.

We hope that you get all the vital inspiration for your dreamy wedding décor. Let us know your suggestions on their wedding décor and what elements you like the most!

