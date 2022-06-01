Dreamy decor inspired by Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's mountain wedding

One of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry, Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal recently got hitched in Himachal Pradesh in a very intimate gathering. It is said that the couple has been dating for a long time and the announcement of their happily ever after is creating a huge buzz on almost every social media platform. Surrounded by the tranquil mountains, crowned with lush greens and the sweet background rhythms of birds and calm gushes of wind- the couple has planned their D-day in a dreamy hillside affair to start their fresh voyage in a heavenly way.

If you too planning a hillside ceremony to officiate your love in a dreamy gorgeous landscape, then here are some décor ideas inspired by the dreamy wedding ceremony of Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal.

1. A dreamy photoshoot with beautiful greens in the backdrop

The couple has spotted capturing pictures with a beautiful backdrop of a tree accompanied by a clear blue sky. The background looks spectacular, calming and quite eye-pleasing. To make the landscape more beautiful and magical, you can simply transform the appearance of the majestic trees with a splash of elements like lanterns, bells and big yellow bulbs. Opting for a night ceremony? Drape the trees in fairy lights or bulbs for a touch of whimsy.

2. Vibrant drapes for a summer-spring touch

Drapes are so in trend these days and therefore the venue of this couple has beautiful vibrant drapes that not only prettify the space for the dreamy captures but also affix the feel of summer-spring touch to the venue. They have paired the overall look with the chic all-white seating that looks quite sophisticated. If you too want to jazz your venue with urbane yet classy vibes, then you can opt for satin or fringe drapes of energetic colours or even white would do the justice.

3. Pastel cushions for a cosy vibe

The couple wore the beautiful pastel matching pink attires and the same reflection has been noticed in the cushions they drop on elegant white seating. To cosy up the place neatly, you can opt for sit-down seating and complement it with big cushions that pair well with the colour theme of your décor. You can also place planters, potted plants, big palms, dried leaves and alpine nearby your seating area for a more enhanced look.

4. A chic faux wood table setting

Bohemian details are one of the elegant ways to adorn the space of your wedding venue! For a more hill-side affair, ditch the white tableware and go with stoneware plates with gold-tinted glassware, light brown rustic round table mat and gold cutlery for a complete aesthetic look. You can opt for rust-hued tables and chairs or place big palms atop the plates for a clean botanical appearance.

5. A glorious floating mandap

A floating mandap is of the unusual yet beautiful things you can add to your nuptials. Imagine an illusion of floating in a mandap and that too in a place that is enclosed by scenic hills. With a water body all around, a lit fountain, candles through the passage and big chandeliers are right enough to make your mandap look phenomenal.

The above-written ways will glam up your wedding décor in the most natural yet elegant way while making your special day even more beautiful and exceptional by the hillside. You can also pick up elements like mirror work and many more as per your liking.

