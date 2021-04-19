Easy couple poses to make your wedding album look like a Bollywood movie

Weddings are always a big event for everyone. From the decor, perfect outfits to food counters and dance routines, everything has to be in place to make the wedding a perfect moment. But what is that one other thing that makes the wedding even more memorable? It is the couple’s pictures. Yes, a wedding is all about the couple who are about to start a new life together and their wedding album should reflect the same. But not all of us are good at posing because it is an art and can take ages to get the “perfect pose”. Since the couple barely gets any time for the pictures amidst all the other wedding rituals, it is better to be prepared with your poses beforehand to not waste any time in thinking. Nikhil Arora, Founder of Knotty Days, gives you the idea of some easiest and most creative poses that are doable and yet effective. Check them out and practice them with your beau.

Start with the basics

It takes time to get comfortable with the camera so it’s better to always start with a pose that is comfortable and easy. Just stand with your hands clutched into each other, with a little distance in between. You can look at each other to feel confident and not think about the camera. This will help both of you to get in the groove and prepare for more intimate poses.

Hold them by the hip

In this one, you both stand side to side with the guy touching the hip of the girl, and she does the same (both from the behind). The other hands will be on the sides, the guy’s in his pocket and the girl’s on her waist. This one is basic too but you get to be a little closer.

Hug each other