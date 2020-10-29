Easy DIY face masks for winter brides to keep their skin healthy and moisturised

Winter brides need to take extra care of their skin to prevent dryness during the cold season. So, they can try these easy DIY face masks to keep their skin healthy, supple and moisturised.

Winter weddings are great because of the pleasant climate, but it needs a lot of pampering for the skin. Due to the dryness, our skin may often get extra dry and itchy. So, we have to take extra care to keep our skin hydrated during winter.

And this pampering needs to be stricter if you are a winter bride. If your skin becomes dull and dry, then makeup won’t look natural on the skin and it will end up making your skin look dull. So, for winter brides, pre-bridal skincare routine needs to have more hydrating ingredients to keep the skin supple. Try these DIY face masks before the D-Day.

DIY face masks for winter brides to pamper their skin:

Banana, honey, baking soda mask

Mix half a ripe banana with one tsp honey and baking soda and blend them well together. Apply on the face and leave it for 10 minutes and rinse with normal water. The banana wards off the dryness from the skin. Vitamin A in it makes it hydrated and Vitamin B protects the skin from free radical damage. Baking soda helps to exfoliate.

Avocado, aloe vera and olive oil mask

With half an avocado mix one tsp of aloe vera and one tsp of olive oil. Mix them together and apply on face and leave it for 15 minutes. Then rinse with water. Avocado is packed with vitamins and antioxidants that make your skin extremely supple and hydrated. Aloe vera and olive oil protect the skin from ageing.

Yoghurt, olive oil, banana mask

With half a rip banana mix one-fourth cup of yoghurt and one tsp of olive oil. Blend them well together and apply on your face. Once it gets dried, then rinse it off with water. Banana and yoghurt both are helpful to retain the moisture level on your skin.

Yoghurt, honey and oats mask

These three ingredients are extremely helpful to keep our skin hydrated throughout the winter. Blend one tbsp oats and turn it into powder form and then mix one tbsp honey and yoghurt with it and make a thick paste out of it. Apply on face and leave it for 15 minutes and rinse it off.

Coffee face mask

Coffee is highly beneficial for skin during winter as it rejuvenates the skin making it supple, moisturised and bright. This mask is suitable for all skin types. Take one tbsp coffee, one tbsp cocoa powder, one tbsp honey and milk as per requirement. Mix them together to make a thick paste and apply on face, and rinse it off with water after 15 minutes.

