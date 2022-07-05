Easy tips to plan your wedding hashtag

Thinking of a cute hashtag for your wedding is one of the most fun parts of your wedding planning. Making a hashtag by mingling up the names of the bride and groom is not something new in this sphere but there is a solid reason why these hashtags maintained popularity over the years. Not only personalized hashtags make your wedding picture galore more Instagram worthy but they also make the whole wedding scene awe-inspiring. Besides pictures, a lot of people are now incorporating their name hashtags in the wedding décor which makes the decor pretty and endearing. If you don’t know how to make a beautiful hashtag and you are confused about how to pick up the perfect one, then we pen down some easy pointers that will help you out.

1. Always start with the basics. The very first and foremost thing that you can do to curate a hashtag is to jot down the names of the bride and groom on the paper. Make sure to only keep the first name and jump off any last, middle or nicknames. Now, you can either pick up some words from your name and some last words from your spouse’s name to make a cutesy mash-up that looks like a name or have some meaning.

2. Getting punny by playing with the words is another way to formulate a hashtag that sounds equally cute, memorable and smart. Look for alliterations, rhymes, synonyms and puns to come up with a perfect tag. If you are completely stumped then you can take the help of your closed ones to pick out the witty one.

3. Even after trying your best, if you can’t find a standout star or any word that is quirky enough (let's face it, some names do not have that rthymatic tonality) to be a hashtag then think outside the box and make it unique by adding numbers. You can use your wedding date, relationship date or year to make it unusual, unique yet notable.

4. Another step that can make your hashtag captivating and striking is capitalizing the first letter of each word. This will help with readability and a clear understanding of the starting and ending of each word. This also ensures that your guests are on the same page (or understand) your joke or pun.

These are the simple tips to come out with a stunning wedding hashtag. If you are still facing roadblocks on the same, then you can seek help from your friends, family or online hashtag generators for multiple personalised options.

