Elegant home decor ideas for an intimate Roka ceremony

Being the very first ceremony that marks the beginning of a completely fresh life, the roka décor should look like a lit affair and contains all the elements of personal touch. Gone are the days when people do not give much attention to this ceremony, now a day’s people get all decked up in the roka décor prep days before the actual ceremony and bang on the impression of their very first wedding festivity with chic yet quirky elements. Well, to give an instagrammable glow to your roka ceremony, you don’t need a high budget and fancy place. You can throw in some beautiful yet affordable elements in your home to make it a low-key roka-worthy venue. Here are some elegant home décor ideas to plan an intimate roka ceremony.

Pastel drapes with enchanting floral strings

Drapes are the age-old method of decoration that can enhance your space while giving it a just-fine look for a small function like a roka ceremony. Bunches of white floras strings affixed with it make the décor looks fab for an afternoon brunch, lunch or even an evening snack sesh. If you want to keep the décor subtle and minimal, go with the pastel-coloured drapes but if you want to fancify the look, then a hint of shimmer can entirely turn around your Roka décor.

Foliage touch at the entrance

One of the most overlooked areas of the home, the main door should be covered with dainty elements that magically take away the breath of your guests even before coming inside. Go OTT with the lush greens on the main entrance for a splendid look and let the whole décor minimal. This will balance out all the elements while not making the décor look overboard. You can pretty up all the sides of the door by covering it in dense greens. Moreover, add in some rose flowers at random places for a more natural appearance.

Earthen pot floras and candles for the magical touch

While we usually adorned every nook of the home, the top of the furniture is one of the most neglecting spaces that can wreak all your preparations. Rustic vessels or simply earthen pots filled with flower petals, water, twigs or floating candles can add a touch of whimsy to your décor while keeping it all sophisticated. Keep the variety of flowers the same throughout the space for a more unified appearance.

The ruffled ceiling

Festooned ceilings capture the major attention and to get creative with your roof décor, all you have to do is get crafty with some pastel paper ruffles and convert them into the hangings. Paste it all across the ceiling and your guests will be awestruck. What’s more? It even works charmingly for your pictures. This simple DIY can bring up light to your unexciting ceilings without even taking a toll on your pocket.

