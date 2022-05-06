Elegant mehendi decor ideas for an intimate at-home ceremony

Are you planning to have an intimate at-home mehendi ceremony? But confused about how to tweak the décor for that gala time along with getting that glamorous social site worthy pictures? Well, décor has become one of the most vital aspects to convert a ceremony or function into a more amusing one. Right from floral hints to traditional origami touch- adorn your photobooths with trending norms and save the moments to share. Here we bring you easy and affordable ways to beautify your house for an elegant yet intimate mehendi ceremony. Transform your space with these easy-breezy dreamy set-up ideas along with a personalised touch and get all cosy and chic with your loved ones during your mehendi ceremony.

Assorted origami touch

Origami is an age-old décor element that looks equally beautiful and chic even now. Using colourful strings of origami is a perfect way to affix all the traditional vibes but with a hint of contemporary touch. You can use colourful paper to do this or if you want a more sophisticated look, then you can opt for satin cloth as well. To jazz up a night function, you can go for LED touch origamis and hang multiple strings all together for a picture-perfect backdrop. Covering the space with dope and quirky elements like (banno) is also a great way to enhance the mehendi décor.

The pompom cosy corner

The classic marigold touches along with pompoms will never go out of style. All you have to do is master the art of affixing it to spice everything nicely. Marigold flowers and pompoms are quite easy to prepare and do not make a hole in your pocket and can easily outshine a cosy corner at home. You can add matching rugs, cute cushions and floor mattresses along with it to keep the overall décor cosier.

Statement entrance

An entrance that is all adorned in prettiness is a perfect way to reach the bottom of your guest’s heart! Therefore, bejewelling the entrance with statement embellishments like big bells, florals and lush greenery is a great way to make a bright, peppy and colourful entrance to make your guests give a feel of a big fat ceremony. Make sure that you compliment the interior elements with the exterior components for a more cohesive appearance.

Intimate guest seating with cushions and fairy lights

Your intimate décor is incomplete without adding floor mattresses, boho rugs and some oversized side plants. Filling the floor with colourful, printed boho rugs, mini wooden stools and cute cushions is a great way to depict all the boho vibes without breaking your pocket. You can also throw in some fairy lights over the ceiling to make the décor elegant and whimsical. Moreover, overdosing on big plants and vases is just the perfect add-on.

Also Read: Decor styles you must embrace if you fancy a Romantic vineyard wedding