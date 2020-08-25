Emerald Cut Diamond Ring for Engagement: HERE’s what you should know about it

The emerald cut diamond ring is completely trending right now, which is being opted by celebrities even. If you’re also thinking of buying one for your engagement, then here’s everything you should know.

If you’re about to buy your wedding ring, then you may want to consider an emerald-cut diamond ring. Currently, it’s completely in trend and celebrities like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie have already flaunted their emerald-cut diamond ring. But why has this been so popular recently?

When you are wearing an emerald-cut diamond ring, then the shape actually makes the stone look bigger than any other diamond shapes. It’s an elegant shape that makes your wedding ring look spectacular. The emerald cut is one of the oldest diamond shapes that received its name from the emerald gemstone.

What you should know about your emerald cut diamond ring for the wedding?

1. Emerald cut diamonds put an emphasis on the stone’s clarity rather than its sparkle. So, while shopping for the ring, you have to pay keen attention to its clarity.

2. If you’re buying the ring online, then always look for the HD image and videos to check the rings properly before the purchase.

3. The ring should be washed with mild soap and warm water. You can use a soft-bristled toothbrush to scrub it's prongs and corners. You should take the ring to a jeweller at least once in a year. They can tighten the prongs so that the diamond doesn’t get lost.

4. If you’re going to buy an emerald-cut diamond ring for your wedding, then it’s always better to know your preferences as well. You can always ask jewellers about the ring.

5. Emerald cut diamonds can be fixed on any engagement ring settings. Solitaire and halo settings are the most popular ones as they let the diamond shine properly. And if you want to give your ring a classic and romantic look, then opt for the vintage style setting.

