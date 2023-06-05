90+ Engagement Quotes to Celebrate Love's Eternal Promise

Step into a world where love blooms, commitment thrives, and joy shines through every word. Engagement quotes are the keys that unlock the treasure box of emotions, allowing you to share the wonder of your journey with others around you. These words will ignite excitement and pave the way for your journey to eternity, whether you're seeking a poetic verse that touches the heart or a humorous remark that brings a smile to everyone’s face.

It doesn’t matter if you're newly engaged or celebrating a long-lasting love; these heart-touching engagement quotes are a lovely way to express your feelings and share your joy with your fiancé, family, and friends.

So, let the magic begin as we delve into the enchanting world of engagement quotes, where love takes center stage and the promise of a lifetime unfolds.

94 Heart-touching Engagement Quotes to Inspire Forever Bonds

You can find a tapestry of feelings and sincere statements expressing the spirit of this remarkable adventure in this collection of 92 engagement quotes. Let these heartfelt quotations light your way and serve as a constant reminder of the profound beauty of the union of two hearts. Embark on this extraordinary love journey, immersing yourself in tender thoughts, and allowing the lyrics to resonate deeply within your soul.

Engagement Quotes for Couples to Capture the Essence of Love

1. "Love is not about possession. It's all about appreciation." – Anonymous

2. "You don't marry someone you can live with. You marry someone you cannot live without." – Anonymous

3. "Love is not about finding the right person, but creating the right relationship." – Anonymous

4. "The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved." – Victor Hugo

5. "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." – Mignon McLaughlin

6. "True love stories never have endings." – Richard Bach

7. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage." – Lao Tzu

8. "Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but looking outward together in the same direction." – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

9. "To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that's everything." – T. Tolis

10. "Love is like a friendship caught on fire." – Bruce Lee

11. "Two souls with but a single thought, two hearts that beat as one." – John Keats

12. "Love is the only gold." – Alfred Lord Tennyson

13. "The goal in marriage is not to think alike but to think together." – Robert C. Dodds

14. "Love is the bridge between two hearts." – Anonymous

15. "Marriage is not a noun; it's a verb. It isn't something you get. It's something you do. It's the way you love your partner every day." – Barbara De Angelis

16. "Love is a partnership of two unique people who bring out the very best in each other and who know that even though they are wonderful as individuals, they are even better together." – Barbara Cage

17. "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." – Franklin P. Jones

18. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." – Eden Ahbez

19. "A successful marriage isn't the union of two perfect people. It's that of two imperfect people who have learned the value of forgiveness and grace." – Darlene Schacht

20. "Love is like a beautiful flower that blossoms and grows stronger with each passing day of engagement." – Anonymous

Engagement Quotes for Instagram to Announce Ever-lasting Happiness

21. "Love is the condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." – Robert Heinlein

22. "Marriage is not just spiritual communion; it is also remembering to take out the trash." – Joyce Brothers

23. "A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short." – André Maurois

24. "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." – Martin Luther King Jr.

25. "Love is not just about finding the right person, but creating the right relationship." – Anonymous

26. "Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same." – Helen Keller

27. "Marriage is a mosaic you build with your spouse. Millions of tiny moments that create your love story." – Jennifer Smith

28. "Love is the flower you've got to let grow." – John Lennon

29. "From the very first moment our eyes met, I knew that you were the one who would change my life forever. You have shown me a love so profound, so pure, that it has transformed my existence. With this engagement, I offer you all of me—my hopes, my dreams, my unwavering commitment. Together, we will build a future filled with laughter, adventures, and unwavering support.” – Anonymous

30. "Happiness is being married to your best friend." – Anonymous

31. "The greatest marriages are built on teamwork, a mutual respect, a healthy dose of admiration, and a never-ending portion of love and grace." – Fawn Weaver

32. "A great marriage is not when the 'perfect couple' comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences." – Dave Meurer

33. "In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you." – Anonymous

34. "To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." – David Viscott

35. "True love is not about perfection, it is hidden in flaws." – Anonymous

36. "Marriage is the golden ring in a chain whose beginning is a glance and whose ending is eternity." – Kahlil Gibran

37. "Marriage is the triumph of imagination over intelligence. Second marriage is the triumph of hope over experience." – Oscar Wilde

38. "Engagement is the promise to build a future together, where every day is a new adventure.” – Anonymous

39. "Marriage is getting to have a sleepover with your best friend every night of the week." – Christie Cook

40. "Engagement is not just a ring, it's a promise of forever." – Anonymous

41. "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close." – Pablo Neruda

Love Engagement Quotes to Celebrate Unbreakable Bond

42. "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." – Aristotle

43. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, and even that is an understatement." – F. Scott Fitzgerald

44. "An engagement is the beautiful blending of two lives, two hearts, and two souls into one perfect union." – Anonymous

45. "Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do." – David Wilkerson

46. "I choose you. And I'll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I'll keep choosing you." – Anonymous

47. "You are the love that came without warning; you had my heart before I could say no." – Anonmous

48. "Love is not just looking at each other, it's looking in the same direction." – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

49. "I love you and that's the beginning and end of everything." – F. Scott Fitzgerald

50. "Our love is a flame that burns brighter with each passing day—a beacon of hope, warmth, and unconditional support. Through the ups and downs, the laughter and tears, we have built a bond that is unbreakable.” – Anonymous

51. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." – Nicholas Sparks

52. "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." – Leo Christopher

53. "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." – Maya Angelou

54. "Engagement is the beginning of an extraordinary journey, where two hearts join as one.” – Anonymous

55. "My heart is and always will be yours." – Jane Austen

56. "Our love is like a symphony, each note perfectly harmonizing with the other. With each passing day, I am more certain that you are my soulmate, my one true love. Today, as I get down on one knee and ask you to be my partner for life, I promise to be your biggest supporter, your best friend, and your unwavering source of love and strength.” – Anonymous

57. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." – Nora Ephron

58. "I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you." – Roy Croft

59. "Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness." – Oliver Wendell Holmes

60. "The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." – Helen Keller

61. "I have found the one whom my soul loves." – Anonymous

62. "Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you." – Loretta Young

63. "Let there be spaces in your togetherness, and let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but make not a bond of love: Let it be rather a moving sea between the shores of your souls." – Kahlil Gibran

Announcing Engagement Quotes to Share Joyful Union

64. “Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads which sew people together through the years.” – Simone Signoret

65. “Engagement marks the end of a whirlwind romance and the beginning of an eternal love story.” – Rajeev Ranjan

66. “And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you.” – Kiersten White

67. “Love one another and you will be happy. It’s as simple and as difficult as that.” – Michael Leunig

68. “A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers.” – Ruth Bell Graham

69. “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” – Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

70. “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances; if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” – Carl Jung

71. "Once you've found the right person, you just know." – Sophie Turner

72. “Love reminds you that nothing else matters.” – Amy Bushnell

73. “Love at first sight is easy to understand; it’s when two people have been looking at each other for a lifetime that it becomes a miracle.” – Sam Levenson

74. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” – A.A. Milne

75. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” – Hermann Hesse

76. “We find rest in those we love, and we provide a resting place in ourselves for those who love us.” – St. Bernard of Clairvaux

77. “We may have started as individuals, but now we are as one.” – Bryon Pulsifer

78. “The highest happiness on earth is marriage.” – William Lyon Phelps

79. “Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet to see who they really are.” – Will Ferrell

80. "Engagement is the intertwining of two souls, creating a bond that will withstand the tests of time.” – Anonymous

81. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” – Audrey Hepburn

82. “Marriage is not kick-boxing, it’s salsa dancing.” – Amit Kalantri

83. “I’ve found someone who refuses to let me be anything but myself.” – Hayley Paige

84. “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.” – Anonymous

85. “Wherever you are is my home, my only home.” – Jane Eyre

86. "An engagement is a beautiful promise that paves the way for a future filled with shared dreams and endless love.” – Anonymous

87. “Grow old with me! The best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning

88. "Engagement is the promise of forever, the celebration of a love that knows no bounds.” – Anonymous

89. "Marriages, like a garden, take time to grow. But the harvest is rich unto those who patiently and tenderly care for the ground." – Darlene Schach

90. “Gravitation cannot be held responsible for people falling in love.” – Albert Einstein

91. "I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." – J. R. R. Tolkien

Conclusion

Let the enchanting engagement quotes capture the joyful essence of your courtship period, where you'll discover a spectrum of emotions in this collection, ranging from delicate and poetic to playful and whimsical. Each engagement quote is a gift ready to be opened and shared with your special someone. Let these words motivate you to cherish every moment, show your love in tenderness and genuineness, and establish a foundation of mutual respect.

But don’t forget to share these cute engagement quotes with your loved ones and your cherished friends and family, allowing them to experience the magnificence and rejoice in the depth of your bond. Together, let these sayings create priceless memories, treasured conversations, and an enduring tapestry of love.

