Exciting activities to keep guests entertained at your wedding reception

When planning your nuptials, the fun at your reception doesn't have to end at the perimeter of the dance floor, even though you may all enjoy some great tunes. More people are game for actively participating in celebrations than ever before. So, to start (and keep) the party going, newlywed couples can surprise and amaze their guests with a variety of wedding reception activities. Here are a few exciting ways to get creative with your wedding reception’s plan.

Challenge Guests to a Game

This first suggestion for a wedding celebration is to make the most of outdoor areas. Set up lawn activities like musical chairs, mini golf, giant Jenga and more to keep your attendees entertained. Set the scene with light jazz or violin music, and allow people to become a little competitive while holding some cocktails in hand. By adding a personalised monogram or painting wooden decorations in the festive colours, you can have the lawn game areas tailored to complement the wedding theme.

Ask a Painter to Paint the Space

With this fantastic wedding reception idea, you can create your very own nuptial artwork. To immortalize the atmosphere and feel of your wedding, hire a painter. Throughout the evening, guests may have the opportunity to watch the scene play out on the canvas. Put the artiste in a spot where visitors can watch but they also have an excellent view of the space. Give the designer early access so they may color the background before the dinner guests arrive.