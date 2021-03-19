EXCLUSIVE: JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta on her fairytale wedding, 5 foot long veil & more; SEE PHOTOS

Take a look at these exclusive photos from JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta’s larger than life wedding.

Weddings in India have always been a larger than life event and parents make sure to leave no stones unturned when it comes to their daughter’s big day. The same was the case with JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta’s wedding which was definitely a fairytale in it’s own right. While her wedding created a lot of buzz, we managed to get our hands on some exclusive images from her big day and while doing so, we even managed to ask the bride a few questions.

1) Can you tell us a bit about how each of your wedding function had a very different theme, and decor? What was the idea behind doing this?

The ideas were my mom's... we somehow always knew since years that we wanted the wedding to be an extension of ourselves... not unnecessary or random themes... the mehendi was an ode to my maternal side and as my nanaJi was from Gokul so we had a Krishna theme... and recreated the Gardens of Gokul...

The sangeet was themed to mirror my most favourite place in London which is a members-only club called Annabels... so mom created the exact same elements that I love about that place... and even flew down entertainment acts to match things I had seen and loved there!

The wedding was something very very personal... my wedding took place in the same garden that my father proposed to my mother.. and 35 years later binoy and me started our forever there too so for us it is a place where the Gods truly reside... and so we called it Garden of the Gods and my mandap had idols of every God one could possibly think of... it really was heaven on earth!

2) What do you have to say about the fairy tale wedding you had

As u can imagine from my previous questions answers.... my parents have given me the wedding of my dreams... I cannot have asked for anything more.... I truly felt like a princess in my palace... and just can’t get over the perfection of my wedding!

3) Getting married in today's time is not easy looking at the covid situation. How did you execute the whole thing ?

I think today people have learned to live with covid... so many have already taken their vaccine and also now we know how to keep ourselves safe and so all precautions were in place every guest, staff, crew, performer was regularly tested and touchwood it all went so smoothly!

4) There were many celebs who attended your wedding. Tell us something about it. Any special moments you would like to share

For me these are my family... my first family.... having them there completed my wedding... Javed sahab wrote the most beautiful song for me to walk down the aisle... Anu (Mallik) uncle composed it and my brother Sonu (Nigam) sang it... what more can I ask for? Javed sahab made sure I didn’t miss my grandfather... while Arjun (Rampal) played the perfect Bridesmaid!

5) We heard that Manish Malhotra designed your wedding outfits. Was there any particular brief/idea that you and Manish discussed during the process

Manish has been a dream! He has created all my looks and I couldn’t have asked for anything better... especially my gown to kick start the celebrations that had letters and birthday cards printed on it from my 32 years... it was a dream... and my 5 and a half foot veil... I mean seriously I don’t think any girl can ask for anything more!

