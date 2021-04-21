EXCLUSIVE: Prepping for your wedding day? Celebrity dietician shares a diet plan for radiant bridal glow

On your wedding day, one feels on top of the world. So, for the special moment, you need to look your best and a celebrity dietician, Shweta Shah is here to help us with some recipes and tips to look absolutely stunning on your D-day.

Here, celebrity dietician and nutritionist, Shweta Shah shares some diet tips for your wedding to look your best and shine like a star on the most important day of your life! With all the hustle and bustle, it's easy to let your diet slip away from you. Fret not, as we are here to give you tips to look absolutely stunning and fresh during the Wedding Season.

This bridal diet plan is specially designed to help you slim down and stay healthy during an exciting but stressful time.

Every bride and groom strive for glowing skin, gorgeous hair, a fit body, and a healthy body. Here are some exclusive recipes and tips to include in your wedding prep before the D-day arrives.

Super skin boosting juice

Ingredients: 1 carrot + ¼ beetroot + 1 amla + ½ inch ginger + ½ cucumber + ½ orange.

Blend all ingredients together and drink it.

Mint-coriander juice for skin glow

Ingredients: 1 cup of Mint leaves.

1cup of coriander leaves.

1/4th inch ginger.

Few drops of lemon.

Blend all ingredients and enjoy.

Diet for 3-6 months prior to your wedding

Early morning: 1 tsp aloe vera +1/2-inch fresh turmeric juice

Breakfast: ½ glass of milk & multi grain flakes OR 1 egg + gluten free toast or Upma or Brown rice poha.

Mid-morning: Super skin booster juice.

Lunch: 2 multigrain rotis (barley, soy, oats, wheat with half a bowl of light dal).

Snacking: sprouts or vegetable soup or 100 gms boiled sweet potatoes.

Dinner: Steamed or stir fry vegetables + salads with paneer or 1 roti (multigrain) with 1 big plate of salad + 1 bowl of light vegetables or paneer.

Hydrate your skin

Drink plenty of water. Water is an excellent solvent and helps to remove toxins from the body. Include coconut water, smoothies, lemon water and vegetable juices in your diet.

Sleep well

Sleep is an important aspect of good health and glowing skin. Sleep helps to recover the body from stress and also stabilize the hunger hormones.

Also Read: 5 Reasons to book a photographer for your wedding and how to pick the right one

Share your comment ×