Finalised your wedding but the pandemic brought it to a halt? Here’s a guide to reschedule it

Have you booked everything for your wedding but Coronavirus led lockdown has brought everything to stand still? Here's how you can reschedule your big day.

For any couple, planning their wedding is the most exciting time of their lives. It is a celebration of love and coming together of two families. From the moment couples decide to save the date, the excitement, thrill, and enthusiasm simply reflect in everything they do. Soon-to-be brides and grooms spend months planning their big day to ensure perfection. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events have come to a complete standstill as social distancing becomes the norm in an effort to curb the virus. During such hours, it is very essential to understand that life has hit a mere pause and not the end.

Weddingz.in, India’s largest wedding company recommends couples to reschedule their wedding for a later date or tie the knot in a small familial affair at present and celebrate the wedding later, once it’s safe to organize mass gatherings. The company also shares tips for couples to do so in the best way possible to save money and use this time to prepare way in advance.

1. Postpone well in advance

Wedding planning begins almost a year in advance for most couples since it includes hunting the right venue, caterers, decorators and much more. To book these services, couples usually make advance payments to vendors and wedding planners as an assurance of booking as well as to begin sourcing raw materials required for the wedding. Considering this process, rescheduling is the right thing to do, for couples to save money as well as ensure that both parties don’t incur any losses owing to the pandemic, especially for small local businesses. Cancellations usually lead to planning at another stage from scratch, which is time-consuming and financially a bad choice.

If the planned wedding date falls within the next two months from today, it is wise to reschedule the event preferably during the latter half of the year. Ideally, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every guest due to attend the wedding. It is recommended to take prompt action sooner rather than later to ensure that the selected venues and vendors are available for a later date.

2. Make a checklist of all key vendors and reach out

There are many vendors involved in making any wedding a success, right from venues, decorates, caterers, ghodiwala, band-baaja, makeup artists, florists, photographers, etc. Before you reschedule the date for the venue since it incurs the most cost, it is wise to ring every vendor up and check on their availability for the suggested postponed date. If a majority of vendors are available for a later date, accordingly reschedule the venue date.

3. Inform your guestlist about your postponed date

What is a wedding without the presence of close family and friends? In the event of any changes in the date, it is one’s duty to inform their guests as soon as possible. The couple should make the date postponement announcement due to the coronavirus outbreak to all their attendees. For the inner circle or the wedding entourage and close family and friends involved in the wedding preparations, it is advisable to share the news through a telephonic conversation. While the rest of the guest list can be informed through a digital ‘postponed’ card. For the ones who aren’t very digitally savvy, we again recommend a phone call.

In any case, make sure the word is out and everyone’s informed. Couples who have printed their invitations but haven’t sent them to guests yet should reach out to their vendors immediately to pause the printing until you have a postponed date in place. Reach out to them again once you have the new date set to save money on reprinting cards.

- By Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Weddingz.in.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×