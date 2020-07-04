Follow THESE tips while choosing jewellery for your wedding day

Ms. Deeksha Rai Chawla, CEO & Co-Founder, Housee Of Cleeo has shared wedding day jewellery tips for all the brides-to-be.

Every girl fantasizes to shop for the most beautiful, exquisite jewellery pieces and outfit for her big day. Wedding shopping is usually characterized by innumerable trips to jewellery, clothing and accessories’ stores. The Modern Indian Bride is not just looking for some extravagant pieces, but also something that can be easily worn and reused at a later time. Here are some helpful tips for these beauties to pick the right piece for the most special day of their lives.

Even though it may be tempting to pick your wedding lehenga first, but it is highly recommended to first pick your jewellery. Jewellery entails high investment, be it Polki, Kundan, Gold or Diamonds. But yes, I would like to say here that having a basic idea of your overall look on your wedding day would be extremely helpful during jewellery shopping. A natural question to follow would be, “Where do I start?”

Let me help you by broadly categorizing looks on the basis of colours, type of work on your lehenga and overall look.

If you pick a traditional Indian bridal look like Bipasha Basu, you may want to look for some Bold and Beautiful Kundan or Polki pieces paired with a gorgeous red/maroon lehenga with rich jadau, kundan and sequence work. An expert tip here would be to avoid jewellery with other precious or semi-precious stones as additional colour may make your overall look overwhelming. This is perfect for a Nighttime Wedding.

If you decide for a Modern Indian Bridal look and want to wear pastel shades for a beautiful Daytime wedding, look for an uncut diamond set with semi-precious stones like Emeralds, Rubies or Sapphires to add a dash of colour to your overall look. Anushka Sharma and Mira Rajput Kapoor chose this look and looked like a dream.

Shilpa Shetty, one of the few actresses who played with volume to balance her heavy jewellery with her outfit, chose to wear a stunning red and gold saree with heavy Kundan work. She also added colour to her jewellery using stones like Ruby, Emerald and Pearls.

Precious and semi-precious stones are not the only way to play with colour in your jewellery. You can also pick up pieces with Meena/Enamel work to compliment your look. The options are endless. Since it is your big day, practising moderation is far from being advised. But yes, I would suggest maintaining a balance. If you decide to wear a super heavy choker, let go of the Rani Haar.

Customize this with a medium-sized pair of earrings, a maang tikka and a light nath. If your choker is not too heavy, you could pair it up with a Rani Haar, big pair of Chand Balis or Jhumkas and Maang Tikka and a light Nathani.

Last and the most important tip, is to look for pieces that are versatile and can be worn at a later time for other family weddings, dinners and so on. For example, I picked up a Maang Tikka, that I later got converted into a choker. Similarly, don’t restrict yourself even if the wedding jewellery you picked was heavy. You could pair up your wedding choker with a pair of Solitaire studs, or just wear your alluring and heavy Chand Balis with a string of stones on your neck or your Mangalsutra. Again, balance is the key here.

Considering how practical the Modern Indian Bride is, the above set of tips will definitely help you carve out your gorgeous look on the D-Day and also help you strategize your purchase! Happy Wedding Shopping!! <3

By Ms. Deeksha Rai Chawla, CEO & Co-Founder, Housee Of Cleeo.

Share your comment ×