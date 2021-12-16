Foods you simply must have at your best friend's bachelor party

The first step to planning a spectacular bachelor party is decide on the men you wish to invite. The activities you have in mind for a wild night of wicked fun may be next. However, you must also think about the food and drink requirements of your party. After all, when you have a house full of men who are ready to paint the town red, the last thing you want is for them to get hangry. Hence having a great stock of food and booze for the bash is always a good idea. Take a quick look at our recommendations for the best party food you could serve at your best friend’s bachelor party.

Menu for a fun backyard barbecue party

The menu would largely depend on whether you have a formal party or a casual backyard party with your close mates. For an informal gathering, you can serve hot dogs, fries and some juicy burgers with lamb and chicken patties and spicy pizza loaded with cheese. If finger food is what you seek, then Tacos are ideal as you can set up a make your own tacos counter and add to the fun.

Main course options for a sit-down dinner

If you have a more formal evening in mind, then you can have your caterer serve up chicken cocktail sausages, lamb kebabs and pulled pork sandwiches as the starters. You may then have a seafood bar that serves a wide variety of Sushi right from California rolls to Sashimi, Nigiri and tempura prawns. A buffet style dinner theme may be ideal if you wish to serve the best of Indian fare with Hyderabadi biryani, mughlai mains and dessert.

Additional munchies

Apart from the regular menu, you might want to stock a healthy dose of snacks at your venue for the boys. These can be served all throughout the evening activities you’ve planned. Portable snacks that are easy to eat are recommended, you may include caramel Popcorn, Protein Bars, Chips, Bar Nuts that are perfect with the booze.

Should you plan a menu using the foods suggested above, then you can’t go wrong. We hope you have oodles of fun and frolic at your upcoming party!

