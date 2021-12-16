Forget diamonds, see gorgeous gemstones to consider for your engagement ring

The moment you think of getting engaged, the image of the perfect ring probably flashes in your mind. Some women consider these rings quite as important as the proposal they receive! While this rock was conventionally a diamond, they are no longer a girl’s best friends, as ladies today have a myriad of gemstones to choose from. Right from cornflower blue sapphires to the mysterious morganite, take a look at precious stones you can choose from when selecting the perfect ring for you.

Amethyst

Whether you’re having an intimate ceremony or a big, fat wedding, it can be safe to assume that almost all your loved ones and acquaintances would ask you to show them your engagement ring. So, you must choose an elegant, and sparkly precious stone that does justice to you. In case you’ve always loved the color purple, then Amethyst is probably the best choice for you. Amethysts are initially mined in their raw state, yet once they are polished and cut, they would look stunning set in a platinum or silver ring.

Sapphire

A lot of people who wish to choose offbeat precious stones choose sapphires for their wedding ring. Typically found as blue-hued stones, these are even available in white, yellow and green. They do lack the sparkle that diamonds offer. However, it is more reasonably priced than diamonds.

Emerald

This is an excellent choice purely for the glimmer and shine that emeralds lend. Should you like a rich green-hued gemstone, then an emerald is for you. Although they were all the rage in the 80’s the popularity of these stones has taken a hit over the years. Nevertheless, they make a great choice for buyers who wish to sport larger stones in their engagement and wedding rings without having to splurge. If you have a wedding band made of white gold or platinum, an emerald stone would look particularly nice.

Morganite

A unique selection, these pink colored gems bring all the sparkle you could hope for. Choose Morganites if you like rings with a chic, yet feminine design. They are all the rage these days and look especially nice on wedding rings that have a rose gold band. That being said, the price tag on these precious stones may appall you. Hence, Morganites are perfect for those who wish to bring home the perfect ring no matter its price.

Use this guide to select a fabulous gemstone to grace your ring so that you can flaunt it for years to come!

