George Clooney and Amal to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Romantic Hollywood proposals to give you the feels

If you can’t seem to get enough of your favourite celebrity couples, here are six proposals for all the ‘warm and fuzzies’ you need in life.

Proposals may be the best surprise one gets in a lifetime. And we never get tired or sick of proposal stories. From sparkly engagement rings to tears of joy, what’s not to love about proposals. After all, they are the beginning of something very special that is going to last a lifetime. These stories never get old, whether they involve your friends or your favourite celebrities. Speaking of celebs, some Hollywood celebrities have popped the question in the most amazing way possible.

From classic proposals to grand ones, many famous hubbies got down on one knee to propose to the love of their life. We have compiled a list of some romantic Hollywood proposals that are the sweetest and most romantic. Some are over-the-top and some are funny, but they will make you swoon nonetheless.

Here are five Hollywood proposals to give you all the feels.

George and Amal Clooney

After six months of dating, George Clooney planned a dinner at home after Amal came back from her trip to London. He decided to pop the question in the most classic way, but his plans got ruined when Amaluddin accidentally found the ring when looking for a lighter. What was supposed to be romantic proposal turned into a romantic-comedy.

“She pulls it out and she looks at it and she’s like, ‘It’s a ring’ – like as if somebody had left it there some other time!” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And I got down on my knee and said, ‘I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without you.’ And she kept looking at the ring, and she was looking at me, and she was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And we now know, because there was a playlist, how long it actually took, and it was, like 25 minutes.”

Ciara and Russel Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback proposed Ciara in the most romantic way possible. No, it was nothing short and simple. He played a game of “travel roulette” and gave her 30 possible destinations in the world to guess to where they are headed. They eventually landed in Seychelles, where Wilson got down on one knee at a private Honeymoon Beach, in front of a blazing campfire and a beautiful sunset. Doesn’t get better than that!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The former baseball player proposed Lopez on the white sands of the Bahamas in front of a gorgeous sunset. Rodriguez proposed the singer with a jaw-dropping diamond ring while vacationing in the Bahamas. This is the most swoon-worthy proposal that any girl would love to experience.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Though Orlando Bloom planned a beautiful proposal, it didn’t go as planned. Perry shared the details of Bloom’s romantic yet hectic proposal in details on Jimmy Kimmel in February 2019. “We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter,” she said. “The funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter, and the (ring) box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note.”

Bloom tried to pull out the ring while she was reading the note (which was a distraction) but struggled a bit. He ended up ripping his coat and smashed into the champagne bottle - not exactly how he wanted it. However, the rest went well.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

This power couple is happily married now, but it all started when the rapper proposed to the reality star on her 33rd birthday at AT&T Park in San Francisco in 2013. It was an extravagant affair with orchestra and the words “Please Marry Me!” lighting up the scoreboard. Little did she know, all her family members were hiding there and came out to congratulate her after she said yes.

