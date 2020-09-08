Getting Hitched? THESE are the 8 ways to avoid any wedding disaster

There are endless things to manage at a wedding. So, sometimes people end up making mistakes. But if you do the arrangements in the correct manner, then chances of having any disaster are very less. Here’s how.

A wedding function consists of numerous things and the host has to pay attention to each and every object to avoid any mistakes. From shopping to booking the venue and caterers to selecting the right makeup artist, there’s an unending list to handle the wedding.

So, amid this busy time, people tend to overlook something, which causes problems. So, it’s better to arrange everything in an organised manner to avoid last-minute issues. Read below.

These are the ways to avoid all last-minute disasters in your wedding:

1.Money matters come first at a wedding. So, you should start planning your budget first and then do the bookings accordingly. Include all family members and plan the budget so that they can put their views on it. Once the budget is set, you can proceed with the bookings without any tension.

2.Once you are done with your budget, then it’s better to jot down your guest list. It will help you to discuss with your wedding caterer about the plates and foods properly. It will also be convenient for you to book the right venue to accommodate guests.

3.Then book your wedding venue quickly to avoid any last-minute hassles. And this is primely mandatory if your wedding is during the peak season.

4.Then decide your wedding outfit. It has to be trendy so do your research properly. You can take help from online as well but don’t forget to check offline stores. For Delhi brides-to-be, it’s good to have a look at Chandni Chowk market and Lajpat Nagar markets; for Mumbai brides-to-be take a tour to Dadar, Bandra, Santacruz and Lokhandwala markets; and for Kolkata brides-to-be don’t forget to visit Park Street, Esplanade stores.

5.Vendors play a major role in making a wedding grandiose. So, do thorough research about vendors and about their reputations and past work before finalising.

6.Weather is a crucial thing you have to take into consideration. So, keep a check on the weather of your D-Day. If it’s monsoon, arrange accordingly.

7.You may have your friends or family living out of town. So, there are lot of expenses for travelling and staying. So, arrange it beforehand.

8.Book your makeup artist one month before. And decide which type of makeup you would opt for- HD makeup or airbrush makeup. Do online research and then do the booking.

