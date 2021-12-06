Getting married? Eat these aphrodisiacs on your wedding night to ignite your passion

While many believe aphrodisiacs were a myth, there is some science behind it. Right from oysters and truffles to basil or chocolate, there are many rumoured aphrodisiacs. If you wish to experiment with aphrodisiacs on your wedding night, then you must explore some natural aphrodisiacs. There are lots of exotic foods that can stimulate your sex drive, but if you’d prefer something a little more home-grown and locally available, then we have the perfect list for you. You may be pleasantly surprised to uncover that many of these spices and foods are ones you probably consume as a part of your daily diet. So read on to discover natural aphrodisiacs that shall put you in the mood on your wedding night.

Cinnamon

This is considered a magical spice as it aids people in regulating their blood pressure, makes them more attentive, yet cosy. Cinnamon is a rich source of manganese, which specifically benefits a man’s sex drive. So feel free to add cinnamon in your hot chocolate or your desserts. Moreover, if you’re looking to benefit from cinnamon on the go, then simply relish a cinnamon roll or apple pie laced with the spice.

Watermelon

Apart from being a wonderful summer fruit, the humble watermelon has a great concentration of citruline. This phytonutrient can improve your levels of nitric acid. This then tends to improve your blood circulation, which aids relaxation and makes room for arousal. So go on ahead and order yourself some watermelon feta salad or a glass of fresh watermelon juice, it shall do wonders for your evening.

Chocolate

There’s a reason why chocolates are the ideal gift on Valentine’s Day. Studies reveal that this delicious treat contains phenylethylamine that stimulates excitement. It also gives off a feeling of well-being that can be surprisingly enjoyable to newlyweds after a long day. For the best results, opt for dark chocolate that contains 75 percent cacao.

Walnuts

Be it a walnut and date pudding or chocolate walnut brownie that you choose as a dessert, you should know that this nut brings some intriguing advantages. It is a good source of omega-3 that aids the creation of hormones and helps ignite your passion for your partner.

Consuming natural aphrodisiacs can help you get in the mood without the risk of adversely affecting your body. Hence they are a safe bet for your wedding night.

