Glamorous, yet practical wedding reception ideas to take your party to the next level

While your traditional wedding ceremony is important and unique, you and your guests are undoubtedly most looking forward to the reception since who wouldn't want to eat, drink, and dance? The most memorable festivities include special, entertaining touches that make visitors smile and talk about them well after the last dances. So, discover some of special reception ideas below, from easy preparation tips to unforgettable entertainment that can take your function to the next level.

Give the kids their own place to hang out in so that they can stay engaged throughout the evening (and their parents can dance). Make plans for a nanny to supervise and set up any movies, games, crafts, or kid-friendly dance parties in a separate room. Additionally, you can put up a few tables with games, tiny toys, colouring books, and crayons on them.

2. Give out fantastic favours

The perfect reception should be topped off with delightful wedding favours. By providing a take-home treat (such as doughnuts, hot chocolate mix and candies, a bag of your preferred coffee beans, or jars of organic honey), a charming succulent plant, or a pair of goggles branded with your monogram and wedding date; you can show your guests how much you value their presence.

3. Organize a surprise performance

Sometimes the highlights of a reception are surprises for the attendees. During the reception, surprise your guests with unforeseen entertainment like a magician, live band, aerialists, or a salsa dancer.

4. Choose a DJ who understands your music taste

Music is a huge part of what makes a reception exciting and greatly influences how long guests will remain. When the DJ plays loud songs that are difficult to dance to, the last thing you want to see is your dance floor empty. Inform your DJ in advance of the songs you do not want played.