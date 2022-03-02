A glorious guide to Haldi décor with fresh blooms for your upcoming ceremony

While the sangeet and mehendi might be large celebrations peppered with fun and laughter, many families prefer to have an intimate Haldi ceremony at home. Nevertheless, you must ensure you plan a glorious Haldi décor to ensure you have some stunning pictures of the ceremony. You may choose to dress in hues of yellow or gold, but have you prepared yourself to bring your décor A-game for your upcoming ceremony? If you’re still in the process of visualising your mood board, here are some ideas you can bring to life at your function this season.

Props decked up with sunshine yellow blooms

A great way to welcome luck and love at your Haldi ceremony is to choose sunshine yellow colours for the décor. Be sure to install some eye-catching props strategically in areas over your lawn to ensure no space looks devoid of festive cheer. You could have a cute bicycle painted in white with a basket full of fresh yellow blooms. You can also deck up other parts of the cycle with flowers making it a great photo-prop.

Add a wall of exotic flowers in peachy tones as your backdrop

While your relatives slather you in Haldi, there will be hundreds of pictures taken of you. Hence, you must choose a worthy backdrop for these. A neat way to go is to plan a floral wall chockful of exotic blooms in a colour theme that mirrors the function. Think peaches, oranges, yellows and warm reds for the flowers. Right from marigolds and chrysanthemums to carnations and roses, choose blooms that exude a sweet fragrance to add to the fun!

Install a wooden screen or swing decked in blooms

Should you like to seat yourself on a swing decked up in blooms such as yellow marigolds and pale lilies, you can be sure of some amazing photographs. Alternatively, you can move the wooden couch from your living room or foyer to your garden and dress this up with flowers to be the primary seating for the bride during the haldi ceremony.

Be sure to pick out fresh blooms so that they do not wither by the end of the ceremony. You may also prioritise flowers with vibrant colours and delicate fragrances to ensure your guests are overwhelmed by the sight and scent at your venue.

Also Read: Mistakes to avoid while planning your mehendi ceremony