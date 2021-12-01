Gorgeous 4 tier cake designs for your big fat desi wedding

You can’t deny that Indian weddings are grandiose ceremonies attended by several hundreds of people. But the one thing present at every desi wedding is a beautiful wedding cake. If you’re planning your nuptials and looking for the perfect confection, then you must steer clear of the commonly chosen cakes so as to give your guests a truly unique experience.

And the last thing you need is to run out of cake before your guests have had their fill. Hence, you can opt for an elegant four-tier cake to sate the appetite of a lengthy guest list. So peruse through our list of offbeat, yet mouth-watering cake styles for your wedding.

A Glorious Geode marble cake

Geode cakes are still the new kids on the block but they have managed to wow even those without a sweet tooth. For the uninitiated, these are designed in a way that they appear to mirror part of a natural rock formation. Ranked high for their aesthetic appeal, these are meticulously made by bakers who carve out pieces of the cake and replace them with shards of carefully crafted sugar crystals. Offered in a variety of hues, geode cakes are sure to please your guests.

The Sinful Tiramisu cake

If you’ve ever tried this popular Italian dessert, then the Tiramisu has probably charmed you. You can now opt to have the coffee-laced dessert in the form of a stunning cake at your nuptials. The best part is that it will be made without any compromise on flavor. Your baker would use soak layers of vanilla cake with brandy, coffee liqueur, and espresso to create this wonder. Each layer would then be slathered with mascarpone that has the consistency of custard and the cake would be finished up with espresso laced buttercream frosting.

A layered Turkish delight cake

Whether or not you’re a fan of the classic Turkish Delight, you will love this custom-made cake. It is ideal for those who cannot decide on the perfect flavor of cake to opt for, as this one has something in store for everyone. Whether your guests tend to favor chocolate or a nutty flavor in their dessert, this cake aims to please. It is layered with chocolate mud, luscious Turkish delight, crumbled pistachios, and even Nutella ganache.

Blush smooth buttercream cake with avalanche roses

This one is the holy grail of wedding cakes as the flawless finish of this cake along with its elegant look makes it a huge hit with wedding guests. While the exterior can be pristine, the inside of the cake can be as whacky as you please. So feel free to opt for delicious flavors such as strawberries and cream or even an alcoholic flavor variant like peach schnapps to thrill your invitees.

If you wish to step away from the conventional cake styles and embrace the winds of change for your nuptials, choose any of the aforementioned confections to add oodles of flavor to your wedding.

