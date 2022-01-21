Gorgeous decor elements inspired by Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding

Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life. And, to commemorate such a momentous occasion, you go above and beyond with your wedding décor. One such grand event was Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding affair. It indeed had the most beautiful and the dreamiest wedding décor full of on-trend inspiration. One could witness a glam wedding with the most decorative and jaw dropping wedding theme.

Here, we bring you 3 décor takeaways inspired by the power couple’s drop-dead gorgeously decorated wedding ceremony.

1. Mandap on a pool deck

Varun and Natasha’s wedding mandap was created on the pool deck. It was a wooden structure adorned with flowers and foliage. Your wedding mandap decoration has to be one of the most significant and much-photographed part of a traditional Indian wedding, so why not make it surreal? Imagine a beautiful wedding mandap right in the middle of a body of water, with a beautiful reflection in the water. This is your go-to dream mandap décor!

2. A dreamy flower cloud of baby breath

Varun and Natasha exchanged garlands below a cloud of gypsophila flowers encircled by swaths of twinkling fairy lights. The flowers hanging from the top of the mandap gave a soft, romantic and ethereal feel. One can mix a baby’s breath installation with patterns. You can use this flower to adorn the escort display, romanticize the bar or even embellish the hanging chandelier.

3. A candle lit path under a sky full of stars

Natasha Dalal, dressed in a stunning lehenga, walked her way to the stage through a candle lit path under ‘phoolon ki chadar.’ The beautiful lighting setup illuminated the décor. The installation of string lights at the wedding ensured that the setting truly sparkled. The mandap was adorned under a sky full of glittering trails of lights which gave off a romantic vibe. One can even experiment with lanterns of light and hanging vertical string lights for a glamorous glow.

We hope that these beautiful wedding décor ideas help you get a dazzling display on your D-Day.

